Uganda’s Schools Resume Classes Today After Election Break

KAMPALA, Uganda – After a brief pause to accommodate the country’s general elections, schools across Uganda have officially resumed classes today, Tuesday, February 10, 2026. This applies to all educational institutions, ranging from primary and secondary schools to tertiary institutions, including universities. The Ministry of Education has confirmed that Term One of the 2026 academic year will run until May 1, 2026, setting the stage for students to catch up on lost instructional time and maintain the academic calendar.

The election break, which spanned several weeks, disrupted the normal flow of classes in most regions. While necessary to allow citizens to participate in the democratic process safely, the pause created challenges for students, teachers, and parents alike. Many parents expressed concern over the lost learning time, especially for students preparing for national examinations.

Speaking to Watchdog Uganda, a parent in Kampala’s Makindye division said, “We understand the importance of elections, but we worry that our children may fall behind. The schools must now ensure that they make up for the lost days, especially in core subjects like Mathematics, English, and Science.”

Teachers across the country have reportedly been preparing to welcome back students by revising lesson plans and reorganizing academic schedules to compensate for the break. According to officials from the Ministry of Education and Sports, schools are expected to implement catch-up programs, including extra lessons and weekend classes, where necessary.

Universities and tertiary institutions are also back in session, with students returning to lecture halls and laboratories. Many university administrators are emphasizing the importance of time management and self-study, noting that a condensed term could require increased discipline and focus from students to meet course requirements.

Education analysts warn that the disruption could disproportionately affect students in rural areas, where access to learning materials during the election break was limited. “Urban students may have had access to private tutors or digital learning tools, but those in rural communities may face more significant challenges catching up,” said Dr. Sarah Nabatanzi, an education policy expert.

In response, the Ministry of Education has urged schools to utilize technology and remote learning platforms to support students during the catch-up period. Initiatives include online lesson delivery, radio and TV education programs, and community-based learning support to ensure that no student is left behind.

The Ministry has also advised parents to actively engage with their children’s learning at home, reinforcing key lessons and monitoring study routines. School administrators are expected to communicate with parents regarding remedial schedules and any adjustments to examination timelines to reflect the impact of the election-related break.

As schools reopen, stakeholders across Uganda are keenly watching how educational institutions balance the need to recover lost academic time while maintaining quality learning standards. The success of this term is seen as crucial, not only for students’ immediate academic performance but also for broader educational development goals set by the government.

With today’s reopening, Uganda’s education system takes an important step toward stability and continuity in learning, signaling a return to normalcy after the election period. The coming months will test the resilience and adaptability of students, teachers, and parents as the nation works collectively to ensure the 2026 academic calendar proceeds smoothly.