The Uganda Police Force has formally begun investigations into Quilino Bamwine, the former honorary consul of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) to Uganda, over allegations of defrauding about US$372,000 (roughly Shs 1.3 billion) in two separate land transactions in Kampala.

According to a letter by Detective Senior Superintendent of Police Yona Kule, addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Bamwine is accused of obtaining money from one Joel Kakira through false pretences tied to land deals in Kololo and Naguru, both high-end suburbs of Kampala.

The letter, dated October 21, summons Bamwine to report to the D/CID Kampala Metropolitan (Room 75, Central Police Station, Kampala) on October 30 at 10 a.m. to “get your side of the story.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed receipt of the summons and stated that Bamwine’s appointment was revoked last month by the Eswatini embassy on account of “allegations ranging from extortion, fraud, and a criminal land transaction.”

The Permanent Secretary, Vincent Bagiire, emphasised that honorary consuls do not enjoy diplomatic immunity in Uganda, saying the principle is that no one has immunity in their own country.

Efforts to obtain comment from Bamwine have been unsuccessful; his contact was unreachable. Similarly, the Police spokesman referred inquiries to CID headquarters, which has not yet offered a public update on the investigation.

This case raises important questions about oversight of honorary diplomatic appointments in Uganda, the vetting of individuals handling sensitive cross-border roles, and safeguards against private land-transaction fraud involving foreigners and diplomatic appointees.