By Edrisa ssentongo

The Ministry of works and transport has issued a warning to the general public using Masaka Road to exercise caution for almost ten days from 11th- 21th November 2025 because of traffic delays that are expected at Katonga bridge as the bridge contractor China communication construction company transports and installs precast girders which process is already taking place.

“Precast girders installation poses a safety risk to traffic flow, the beams are extremely heavy and large requiring slow movement and crane lifting across the road carriage way, said Bageya Waiswa the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Works

The permanent Secretary reassured the public that the government is committed to adequate, safe and well maintained transport infrastructure and apologized all the inconveniences brought by the temporary traffic delays as precast girders are being installed.

The Ministry of Works and transport has a mandate to formulate policies and plans, set standards, build capacity, carryout advocacy, regulate, monitor and evaluate the works and transport sector through a cluster of priority sectors of the economy comprising of building public works, roads, railways, water and air transport and through this mandate the ministry has repaired obongi ferry, issued caution, advisory and traffic guidance on safe road, water use in order to avoid accidents and emergency maintenance works on several roads such as Mbarara- Ishaka road and Kampala-Jinja high way.