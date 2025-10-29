KAMPALA, Uganda – In a bold move shaking up the 2026 parliamentary race, independent candidate Abraham Luzzi has declared he will forego traditional rallies and door-to-door campaigning for Kampala Central MP. The self-proclaimed reformist and internet sensation, known for his viral “#SarahIsTall” slogan referencing his wife’s stature, announced the strategy on X (formerly Twitter), urging supporters to spread the word organically.

Luzzi, a true Kampalian who positions himself above other candidates for understanding the MP’s role, believes digital platforms and word-of-mouth will suffice. “I will not make any rally or do door-to-door campaign. Tell your friends and parents to vote for me. Mwe abafunamu. Ate kiyamba mwe!” he posted, translating to “You are the beneficiaries. And it helps you!” in Luganda.

This unorthodox approach aims to cut costs, minimize disruptions, and avoid risks like voter bribery often associated with rallies. The announcement has sparked mixed reactions online. Supporters like BARAKA JUSTIN hailed it as “affordable, peaceful, and effective,” predicting a win for Luzzi and his wife Sarah.

Critics, however, dismissed it as arrogant or doomed, with one user quipping, “Doomed to fail… do u think majority of yo voters r on social media?”

Luzzi fired back confidently, emphasizing benefits for Buganda region voters. Luzzi’s campaign leverages social media buzz, with TikTok videos amassing thousands of likes promoting his vision for Kampala Central from 2026-2031. He recently appeared on shows like “Abraham Luzzi Ayagala Kya Kampala Central,” discussing reforms.

As one of over 70 cleared aspirants in Kampala, including rivals from NUP, his digital pivot could redefine urban politics, reducing violence and boosting inclusivity amid Uganda’s evolving civic trends.

This strategy tests Luzzi’s influence in a constituency weary of conventional politicking. If successful, it might inspire others, proving the internet’s power in mobilizing voters who stand to benefit directly. As Luzzi puts it, “It’s the voters who will win because be bagenda kufunamu.”

With elections looming, all eyes are on whether this meme-driven momentum translates to votes.