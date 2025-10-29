The Senior Presidential Advisor In-charge of Political Mobilization also Chief agent for the NRM Presidential flagbearer 2026-2031, Mr. Moses Byaruhanga has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to financially empower Muslim leaders like Imams and Sheikhs, with an aim of fighting poverty and improving their livelihoods.

“On top of the PDM, H.E the President is going to inject funds in SACCOs for religious leaders of Islam and Christianity so that they fight poverty. The Muslims here have already organized themselves from the smallest unit up to the headquarters. We are going to fund them like we have been doing to other SACCOs,” he said.

Mr. Byaruhanga made the remarks today while addressing the leadership of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), Regional Assistants to the Mufti and District Kadhis from across the country at the council headquarters, Old Kampala.

Mr. Byaruhanga explained that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s government is an inclusive one and every empowerment program touches every Ugandan irrespective of their religious or political affiliation.

“You have started opening up the SACCOs and the President is going to inject funds into them. President Museveni understands that Sheikhs and Imams, among other religious leaders don’t get salaries, that’s why he opted to support you through SACCOs whereby you can get some money and start up a business,” he explained.

Mr. Byaruhanga further revealed that apart from SACCOs, the muslims leaders can access interest free-loans from the Microfinance Support Centre (MSC), since the centre has an Islamic Banking provision.

“We shall also talk about loans from UDB to see whether you can get them free of interest,” he assured.

On his part, the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje revealed that the new Muslim constitution gave them new roles and responsibilities which have helped them to uplift and develop the religion.

“With this new constitution, we are becoming more organised than ever before,” he said.

Sheikh Mubaje also informed the district Kadhis that they have a big role to execute at the grassroot and that they should use new strategies to mobilise the faithful.

“We can also use social media to mobilise our people. We should embrace modernity as UMSC.”

Sheikh Mubaje further urged the Muslim leaders to register all Muslim assets across the country.

“We must have those registers. We should be knowing our property like schools, mosques, land etc. Some people are using our property to fight us. We are going to institute a legal team to deal with people who want to grab our property,” he warned.

“We should also know the number of Muslims in the country so that we get to know our share on the national cake.”

Additionally, Sheikh Mubaje hailed President Museveni for his support towards Islam in Uganda, pointing out the financial commitment to Muslim leader SACCOs.

“These SACCOs are meant to support our Imams and Sheikhs to get start-up capital for businesses and uplift their livelihoods. We shall also have 10 regional SACCOs for District Kadhis and Deputy District Kadhis.Don’t involve politicians in these SACCOs.”

The Secretary General of UMSC, Hajji Abbas Sekyanzi Muluubya highlighted key milestones achieved by Islam in Uganda as a united ummah.

He also revealed that the UMSC is fully in possession of the Muslim Martyrs’ site in Namugongo and development is ongoing.

“The site is now in our hands and we have started developing it,” he said.

On the issue of the internal conflicts among Muslims, Hajji Muluubya disclosed that as a fraternity they have a fully functional constitution which gives powers to the Muslim Arbitration Council to resolve any legal matters affecting believers.

“Before going to Court, we encourage Muslims to first report their cases to the Arbitration Council. We are supposed to use our internal mechanisms so that we resolve our differences,” he said.

On the other hand, Hajji Muluubya thanked the Government of Uganda for the support towards the Islamic faith in Uganda.

The meeting was also attended by the 2nd Deputy Mufti, Dr. Sheikh Hafiz Muhammad Harunah Bukenya, State House Officials; Hajjat Mariam Namayanja and Hajjat Shabilah Nassali.