Kampala, Uganda – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni praised Captain Mike Mukula for stepping aside in the race for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda, allowing businessman David Calvin Echodu to take the position. The gesture, announced during the ongoing NRM National Delegates Conference at Kololo Independence Grounds, underscores a push for party unity ahead of the 2026 general elections.In a post on X, Museveni highlighted the move as a return to NRM’s core principles. “I consistently advocate for solution-based leadership; it’s not about who leads but what is accomplished. I commend the two leaders for going back to our principle of shared interest as opposed to individual position,” he stated.

The conference, which opened on August 25, 2025, brings together thousands of delegates to elect CEC members and endorse Museveni as the party’s flagbearer for the presidential race.

Mukula, a 69-year-old veteran politician, professional pilot, and businessman, has held the Eastern Vice Chairperson role since 2010. Born in Soroti on August 27, 1956 – coincidentally his birthday aligning with the conference – Mukula represented Soroti Municipality in Parliament from 1996 to 2016. A Harvard Kennedy School fellow and former State Minister for Health, he owns the Mukula Group of Companies, spanning aviation, hospitality, and more.

His tenure included mobilizing for NRM in the East, but critics accused him of limited grassroots engagement, prompting challenges from aspirants like Echodu.

Echodu, 52, a Soroti native and US-educated entrepreneur with a Master’s in Business Administration from Seattle University, emerged as a strong contender emphasizing “new energy” for the party.

Founder of Pilgrim Uganda, a non-profit tackling malaria, education, and community health – including distributing over 50,000 mosquito nets – Echodu has over 20 years in leadership.

His campaign focused on revitalizing party structures, youth empowerment, and bridging gaps between CEC and local levels, resonating in Teso and beyond.

Delegates from regions like Nebbi and Pakwach endorsed him for his inclusive approach.

The withdrawal averts a potentially divisive contest in a region where NRM seeks to consolidate amid opposition threats. Mukula’s decision, amid polls showing him leading but facing stiff competition, reflects Museveni’s call for consensus.

Conference attendees celebrated the unity, with replies on Museveni’s post hailing Echodu’s humility and Mukula’s patriotism.

This development aligns with broader CEC dynamics, including Museveni’s unchallenged endorsement and heated races like Rebecca Kadaga versus Anita Among for Second National Vice Chairperson (Female).

Museveni urged delegates to combat poverty and corruption, reinforcing NRM’s agenda for economic transformation.

Analysts view Mukula’s step as a strategic pivot, potentially positioning him for other roles while injecting fresh vigor into Eastern leadership. As Uganda’s GDP per capita has quadrupled under Museveni’s 39-year rule, per World Bank data, such internal harmony bolsters NRM’s narrative of stability.

With elections looming, Echodu’s rise signals a generational shift, prioritizing results over rhetoric in the ruling party.(Word count: 512)