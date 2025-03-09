KAMPALA, UGANDA – March 9, 2025 – With just days to go before the highly anticipated Kawempe North by-election on Thursday, Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja has injected a surge of energy and hope into the constituency, rallying residents with a vision of transformation and progress. Her whirlwind campaign, marked by spirited rallies and bold promises, has ignited a renewed sense of purpose in this flood-prone, urban hub as voters prepare to choose their next Member of Parliament. National Unity platform party has forced its principal, Robert Kyagulanyi to return to ghettos of Kawempe to drum support for his candidate.

On Saturday, March 8, Nabbanja, a self-proclaimed “bulldozer” missed Women’s Day celebrations in Kyankwanzi, and descended upon Kawempe North, leading three mega rallies in the Bwaise, Kazo-Angola, and Kyebando wards alongside National Resistance Movement (NRM) heavyweights, including Vice Chairman for Central Region, Hon. Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi and Wakiso RDC Justine Mbabazi leading tried and tested mobilisers on the ground. The streets buzzed with anticipation as thousands gathered to hear her message, a fiery call to action centered on aligning with the government to unlock development for a constituency long plagued by unemployment, crumbling infrastructure, and natural disasters. On Sunday, she moved into Kawempe II ward, including Kiganda zone, where she addressed excited and energized crowds.

“Kawempe North deserves better, and I’m here to ensure it gets a new lease on life,” Nabbanja declared to a roaring crowd in Bwaise. “Vote for a leader who can work with the government, not against it. I’m the head of government business, and I decide who gets what. Choose wisely, and you’ll see services flow to this community like never before.” Her words, a blend of promise and pragmatism, underscored her endorsement of NRM flagbearer Faridah Nambi, whom she championed as the key to unlocking development.

The by-election, triggered by the death of National Unity Platform (NUP) icon Muhammad Ssegirinya in January 2025, has pitted Nambi against NUP’s Nalukoola, a candidate riding a wave of youthful defiance and leveraging Ssegirinya’s legacy. Yet Nabbanja’s presence has shifted the narrative, reframing the contest as a choice between stagnation and progress. “If you want floods to keep drowning your homes and jobs to remain a dream, choose the opposition,” she warned. “But if you want roads, schools, and opportunities, Faridah Nambi is your bridge to the future.”

Her campaign blitz wasn’t just rhetoric. Nabbanja pledged immediate action on Kawempe North’s chronic challenges, including a commitment to fa

st-track flood mitigation projects and boost local employment through government programs. Residents, long accustomed to political promises, appeared galvanized by her hands-on approach. "She's not just talking—she's showing us she means it," said Sarah Nakitto, a trader in Kazo-Angola. "We've been ignored for too long, but now it feels like Kawempe North matters."

The Prime Minister’s rallies, marked by vibrant yellow NRM banners and pulsating music, turned Kawempe North into a no-go zone for opposition voices on Saturday, with posts on X describing the area as “locked down” by Nabbanja and her team. Her unapologetic stance—warning voters against cursing the NRM if they opt for NUP again—resonated with some as a blunt but honest reflection of political reality. “She’s right,” said Joseph Mukiibi, a boda boda rider in Kyebando. “We need someone who can bring government projects here, not just shout slogans.”

As the sun set on Saturday, Nabbanja’s convoy rolled out, leaving behind a constituency abuzz with debate and determination. With the Thursday polls looming, her intervention has undeniably reframed the race, offering Kawempe North a tantalizing glimpse of a revitalized future. Whether her vision sways the electorate remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the Prime Minister has given Kawempe North a jolt of life—and a stark choice—at a pivotal moment.