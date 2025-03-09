In the bustling, vibrant streets of Kawempe North, a constituency long defined by its resilience and gritty charm, Faridah Nambi has emerged as a compelling figure in the ongoing by-election to replace the late Muhammad Ssegirinya, who passed away in January 2025. As the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer, Nambi carries the weight of a legacy tied to her father, Hajj Moses Kigongo, the NRM’s National Vice Chairman. Yet, she is determined to carve her own path, bringing a fresh perspective to a constituency yearning for transformative leadership. With the by-election set for March 13, 2025, Nambi’s campaign has ignited hope, sparked debate, and positioned her as a contender who blends grassroots grit with governmental clout.

Credentials That Speak Volumes

Faridah Nambi is no stranger to Kawempe’s political landscape. Her credentials are rooted in her deep ties to the NRM, a party that has governed Uganda for nearly four decades. She first made waves in 2020, leading the NRM primaries for Kawempe North’s Woman Member of Parliament position with a commanding performance—securing 77 votes to Shamim Nanfuma’s 17 in Keti Falawo, 56 to 5 in Kazo Angola, and similar landslides across zones like Kyebando Central and Erisa. This early triumph showcased her ability to rally support and hinted at her potential as a unifying force. While her educational and professional background remains less publicized, her political lineage and hands-on experience in party mobilization—bolstered by mentorship from figures like NRM mobilization director Rosemary Seninde—equip her with a rare blend of insider knowledge and community connection.

The Kawempe By-Election: A Defining Moment

The Kawempe North by-election, triggered by Ssegirinya’s untimely death, has thrust Nambi into a high-stakes contest against formidable opponents, including the National Unity Platform’s Elrias Nalukoola and the Forum for Democratic Change’s Khalifa Aganaga. Nominated on February 27, 2025, at Kawempe Mbogo Muslim Primary School Ground, Nambi wasted no time launching her campaign with a door-to-door strategy in Kikaaya Ward. Her pledges resonate with the constituency’s pulse: cleaner streets, better sanitation, access to SEED schools, affordable rent, and a youth skilling hub to combat unemployment in the ghettos. “I come as a child of the ruling party, ready to cooperate with government agencies to serve my people,” she declared, framing herself as a bridge between Kawempe’s needs and the NRM’s resources.

What Makes Her Stand Out?

Nambi’s standout quality is her pragmatic optimism. Unlike opposition candidates who often critique without solutions, she leverages the NRM’s infrastructure to promise tangible change. Her campaign vibrates with energy—trekking through Kanyanya-Komamboga, stopping at market stalls, homes, and shops, she’s a whirlwind of yellow, the NRM’s signature color, engaging voters with a warmth that feels personal yet purposeful. Her focus on youth and women, who form Kawempe’s majority, sets her apart. “The youth and women have the capacity to make a positive impact,” she said, rallying them to back a party with a proven track record of stability and development. Her proposal for a Presidential Youth Skilling Hub, already in motion before the election, underscores her proactive streak.

Why She Deserves a Chance

Kawempe North has been an opposition stronghold for 25 years, yet Nambi argues it’s time for a shift. “The opposition hasn’t yielded results,” she insists, pointing to persistent challenges like flooding, poverty, and high taxes. Her insider status within the NRM offers a direct line to government programs like the Parish Development Model and Emyooga, which she vows to harness to uplift Kawempe’s ghettos. Her unity call—backed by six former NRM aspirants who endorsed her after a contentious primary—signals a leader who can heal divisions and deliver. Residents deserve a representative who can lobby effectively, and Nambi’s ties to power, paired with her local roots, make her that candidate.

Campaign Progress and Contributions

Since kicking off on March 1, 2025, Nambi’s campaign has been relentless. She’s covered Kisota, Kanisa, and Kikulu zones, promising to tackle property taxes with the Uganda Revenue Authority and build trenches to curb floods. Her team, bolstered by Seninde and Deputy National Treasurer Jacqueline Kyatuhaire, exudes confidence in a “clear win.” Nambi’s already scouting locations for her skilling hub, a bold move that’s won her youth support. Her message of collaboration over resistance has struck a chord, especially among the 20,000-plus NRM members in Kawempe.

Downsides and Challenges

Yet, Nambi isn’t without flaws. Critics, including independent candidate Hanifah Karadi, question her residency, alleging she’s an outsider imposed by the NRM elite. Her rapid endorsement—expressed interest on January 27, chosen two days later—has fueled accusations of favoritism, denting her grassroots credibility. Her reliance on her father’s name risks overshadowing her own merits, and some voters see her as a symbol of entrenched power rather than change.

Media Coverage: A Mixed Bag

Media coverage of Nambi has been robust but polarized. Outlets like Nile Post and Watchdog Uganda highlight her promises and campaign vigor, while NTV Uganda captures her nomination’s pomp. However, dissent within the NRM and opposition narratives paint her as a privileged pick, not a people’s choice. X posts laud her sanitation and education pledges but question her authenticity. Her challenge is to shift the narrative from dynasty to delivery.

In Faridah Nambi, Kawempe North has a candidate who blends ambition with access, flaws with fervor. Whether she can turn her vision into votes by March 13 remains the question—but she’s undeniably breathing new life into this race.