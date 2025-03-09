KAMPALA, UGANDA – March 9, 2025 – The streets of Kawempe North buzzed with tension and anticipation as Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja descended upon the constituency on March 8, leading a spirited yet contentious rally to drum up support for National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer Faridah Nambi in the ongoing by-election. With the March 13 polling date looming, Nabbanja’s presence underscored the ruling party’s determination to wrest the long-held opposition stronghold from the National Unity Platform (NUP) and secure a victory for Nambi, daughter of NRM heavyweight Hajj Moses Kigongo.

Nabbanja’s fiery resolve was unmistakable as she took the stage, urging the crowd to back Nambi as a conduit for development in a constituency plagued by floods, unemployment, and crumbling infrastructure.

“Faridah Nambi is your bridge to the government’s resources,” Nabbanja declared, her voice cutting through the humid afternoon air. “For 25 years, the opposition has promised change but delivered nothing. With Nambi, we’ll bring the Parish Development Model, Emyooga funds, and a Presidential Youth Skilling Hub right here to Kawempe!”

Her words echoed Nambi’s campaign pledges—cleaner streets, affordable housing, and skills training for the youth—aimed at swaying a constituency where over 60% of voters are under 35.

The rally, held in Kalerwe market’s shadow, drew a mixed crowd. Some waved yellow NRM flags with tepid enthusiasm, while others lingered on the fringes, drawn by curiosity.

Nabbanja, no stranger to Kawempe from her days as a grassroots mobilizer, leaned into her everyman appeal.

“I’m one of you,” she said, recalling her refusal to leave Kawempe for upscale Kololo after becoming Prime Minister. “I know your struggles—floods washing away homes, taxes choking businesses. Nambi will fight for you in Parliament, and I’ll fight for you in Cabinet.”

Kawempe north seat fell vacant following the demease of Muhammad Ssegirinya, a NUP icon whose death in January 2025 triggered this by-election.

NUP’s Nalukoola, riding a wave of youthful defiance, has capitalized on that legacy, framing Nambi as an elite outsider propped up by NRM’s machinery.

Nabbanja didn’t shy away from the opposition’s barbs. “They call us imposers, but who’s been imposing empty promises here for decades?” she shot back, rallying NRM faithful to turn out en masse. “We have over 20,000 members in Kawempe North. If every one of you votes, victory is ours!”

Nabbanja brushed off the jabs, doubling down on unity. “This isn’t about me or the party—it’s about Kawempe’s future. Nambi’s ready to deliver where others have failed.”

Her team, including NRM mobilization director Rosemary Seninde, fanned out post-rally, knocking on doors in Kikaaya and Kisota, pushing Nambi’s vision of trenches to curb flooding and SEED schools for better education.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, Nabbanja’s convoy rolled out. For now, the Prime Minister’s rally has lit a spark in Kawempe north.