Kyankwanzi, Uganda – March 8, 2025 – The National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) stole the spotlight at today’s International Women’s Day celebrations in Kyankwanzi District, unveiling agricultural innovations tailored to empower women farmers. Held at Bukwiri C.O.U Primary School under the theme “Accelerate Action for Gender Equality,” the event highlighted NARO’s efforts to ease farm labor, boost productivity, and lift incomes through gender-responsive technologies.

NARO’s exhibition featured labor-saving machinery, nutrient-rich biofortified crops like maize and sweet potatoes, value-added coffee and cocoa products, and livestock management solutions. These innovations aim to reduce drudgery, combat malnutrition, and open economic opportunities for women, aligning with Uganda’s push to enhance rural livelihoods. With the planting season nearing, NARO also offered practical advice on crop selection, pest control, and climate-smart farming.

Led by NARO Governing Council Chairperson Kenneth Katungisa, the showcase included contributions from key institutes: the National Livestock Resources Research Institute (NaLIRRI), National Agricultural Research Laboratories (NaRL), National Coffee Research Institute (NaCORI), National Crop Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI), and Bulindi Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Bulindi ZARDI). Katungisa underscored NARO’s mission: “Empowering women in agriculture is vital for food security and rural growth. These technologies make farming more efficient and profitable for women.” Attendees, including women farmers and agripreneurs, praised the machinery and value-addition techniques, noting their potential to transform livelihoods.