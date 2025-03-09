RUBANDA – As Uganda marked International Women’s Day, Mrs. Jacqueline Katabazi, has called for greater investment in the empowerment of rural women, whom she described as the unsung heroes of Uganda’s development.

Speaking to our reporter at her home in Butare Town Council, Rubanda District on Saturday, Katabazi who’s the Rubanda District Woman MP hopeful (2026-2031) highlighted the daily struggles of rural women, including poor healthcare, limited access to education, financial exclusion, and the burden of unpaid labor.

“Rural women are the backbone of our communities. They till the land, raise families, and sustain entire households, often with little recognition and limited resources. Yet, they face immense challenges that hinder their progress,” she said.

Katabazi noted that while women in urban areas increasingly have access to education, employment, and financial opportunities, those in rural communities remain trapped in cycles of poverty and marginalization.

“Many rural women still struggle to access quality maternal healthcare, lack economic opportunities, and are often denied land ownership rights. If we are to achieve real progress, we must prioritize policies that uplift and empower them,” she emphasized.

She pledged to advocate for policies that promote better healthcare, financial inclusion, and skills training for rural women, ensuring that they become active participants in Uganda’s economic growth.

“True empowerment starts with action, not just words. My vision is to support women-led businesses, promote access to land ownership, and ensure that rural women have a voice in decision-making,” Katabazi added.

Her remarks come as Uganda continues to grapple with gender inequality, especially in rural areas where women bear the heaviest economic burdens but remain excluded from key decision-making processes.

As the country celebrated Women’s Day under the theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” Katabazi urged the government and development partners to channel more resources toward rural women’s empowerment, arguing that national progress is impossible if rural communities are left behind.

Katabazi also used the occasion to strongly condemn domestic violence, which remains one of the biggest threats to women’s rights and dignity.

“It is heartbreaking that many women, especially in rural areas, suffer silently in abusive relationships. Domestic violence is not just a private matter—it is a serious social issue that affects families, communities, and the entire nation,” she said.

Katabazi, who is married to Col. Emmy Katabazi, the Deputy Director General of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), stressed that no woman should suffer abuse in silence.

“We must break the culture of silence. Women need to know that they have rights, that they deserve respect, and that there are laws in place to protect them. As leaders, we must ensure that these laws are enforced and that victims receive justice,” she said.