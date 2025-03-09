Newly qualified accountants in Uganda have been urged to adopt a forward-thinking mindset by embracing emerging technologies, upholding ethical values, and developing a strategic approach to their profession.

The call was made by Grace Muliisa, Managing Director of Ecobank Uganda, who served as the chief guest at the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) graduation ceremony held in Kampala.

In her address, Muliisa highlighted the increasingly important role that accountants play in shaping businesses and economies. Drawing attention to the changing dynamics of the financial world, she stated, “Behind every successful leader, there is a great accountant,” emphasizing that today’s accountants must go beyond traditional number-crunching to become strategic advisors who drive organizational growth.

Muliisa stressed the transformative role of technology in the accounting profession, particularly in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and data science. “Technology is not replacing accountants, it’s empowering them,” she affirmed, encouraging graduates to leverage AI and digital tools to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

The Managing Director also cautioned the new professionals that the future of finance would be shaped by those who can adapt and innovate. “Those who leverage AI, automation, and digital tools will lead the future of finance. Adapt or be left behind!” she warned.

Alongside technical skills, Muliisa stressed the importance of soft skills, particularly resilience, adaptability, and curiosity. She advised the graduates, “Your attitude determines your altitude in this profession. Technical skills open doors, but resilience, adaptability, and curiosity will keep you at the top.”

In addition to technical prowess, Muliisa underscored the significance of trust, credibility, integrity, and communication in fostering successful careers in accountancy. “Today, businesses seek accountants who are not just number crunchers but strategic advisors who provide valuable insights that drive growth,” she added.

The ICPAU graduation ceremony celebrated the achievements of 404 graduates, including 32 Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD) recipients, 19 Certified Tax Advisors (CTA), 272 Certified Public Accountants (CPA), and 81 pioneering graduates of the Masterclass for holders of Foreign Accountancy Qualifications (FAQ). These milestones represent not just academic success, but a commitment to ongoing professional development and ethical leadership.

CPA Josephine Okui Ossiya, President of ICPAU, congratulated the graduates, urging them to recognize that earning a CPA qualification or an ATD is not just an academic achievement but also a professional responsibility. “As professional accountants, you are entrusted with ensuring transparency, accountability, and ethical financial management in organizations. Your credibility will be your greatest asset,” she stated, reinforcing the critical role of accountants in upholding financial integrity.

CPA Laura Orobia, Chairperson of the Public Accountants Examinations Board (PAEB), also commended the graduates for their perseverance and determination in obtaining their qualifications.

“Today, we celebrate not only academic excellence but also the commitment to professional growth,” Orobia said. She encouraged the new accountants to continue their journey of lifelong learning and continuous professional development to remain competitive in the evolving financial world.

Reflecting on the transformative power of technology in accountancy, CPA Ronald Mutumba, a speaker at the ceremony, noted that AI, automation, and data analytics are reshaping the accounting profession. However, he stressed that ethical leadership and ongoing education would remain essential elements of a successful career in finance. “Technology is transforming accountancy, but ethical leadership and continuous learning will always be essential,” Mutumba said, urging the graduates to view their qualification as a gateway to leadership, strategic decision-making, and business operations.

Echoing the sentiments of his peers, Mutumba encouraged the new accountants to seize the opportunities that lie ahead, adding, “Your journey doesn’t stop here! CPA is a gateway to leadership, business operations, and strategic decision-making. The world is waiting for you.”

The ceremony, which was a significant milestone for Uganda’s accounting profession, highlighted the evolving role of accountants and the need for continuous adaptation in a technology-driven financial landscape.