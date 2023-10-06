Amolatar District Deputy Resident District commissioner Lyavala Ahamed has directed the stay of the procurement process involving the construction of an office and classroom blocks at Akuliroba Community school in Opali Sub-county, Amolatar District.

In his letter dated 4th October 2023 to the Chief Administrative Officer, he gave legal guidance and instructed the CAO to stay the procurement process pending his Administrative action as required by the law.