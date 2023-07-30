The top MK Movement crusader who narrowly cheated death after he was brutally attacked by armed gangs on the streets of Kampala has spoken out for the very first time since being discharged from the hospital.

Mr Mpendo Juma Akiiki, the Vice Chairman of the MK Team Chairman for Kamuli district and also Acting Coordinator for the MK Movement – USA was lucky to be still breathing after assailants waylaid him on his way from work and beat him to near death after accusing him of donning the MK branded T-shirt.

Mpendo survived with big harm to his dental formula alongside deep cuts and giant bruises to his face.

Narrating the ordeal on the fateful day, Mpendo told Watchdog that like on another day, he was returning home from work clad in his flagship MK-branded outfit when the assailants ambushed him from behind before they began to rain blows onto him and querying his relationship with General Muhoozi.

” They attacked me from behind and started beating me up. They used punches and metallic objects as they challenged me to call the General to come and rescue me.” He narrated.

Asked to explain the impact the attack could have made on his activism in pushing for First Son General Muhoozi’s future presidency, Mpendo clarified that not even in death will he tire from the struggle he says the future of Uganda rests upon.

” I can’t give up. Never! Even if I had died, I can assure you I would still join my colleagues as a ghost and only rest after the final victory is announced.

Mpendo also told this publication that his miraculous survival was a clear indication that there is still a lot that God wants him to accomplish and he will never weaver at any time.

He attributed his breath to the intervention of the good-hearted members of the MK family who he says have tirelessly reached out to him both financially and physically. He also hailed Tick Hospital where he was rushed after the horror attack for the wonderful care they corded to him without which he says he would be dead by now.

The powerful mobilizer has also mounted a search for the unidentified good samaritan boda boda man who carried him to the hospital while soaked in blood. He says he wants to reward him for his good heart that saved a life of a desperate stranger.

He has promised to mobilize resources to gift the man who saved his life by lobbying for a community project where he hails from.

Mpendo specifically reserved special praise for the MK team from the US led by Chairman, Andrew Mwase and Amb. Francis Nkuusa, MK family in Germany, Dubai and China for assistance in settling the hospital bill. Also appreciated are the MK family from Busoga led by the Regional Coordinator, Mr Balondemu Denis, Mr Sserwanga Henry and the Management Tick Hospital, especially, Dr Niwagaba Evarest and Dr Akuze Saleh, among others.

He used the occasion to encourage the youth to invest their energies in creating social capital in the MK family, explaining that ones worth are always depicted in their social network.