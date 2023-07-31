There’s no law on the land stopping President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni from travelling or working with his family members as long as they are 18 years of age and above, this is according to the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Mr. Faruk Kirunda.

To say this, Mr. Kirunda was responding to a section of Ugandans who have been condemning President Museveni for travelling with some of his family members to Europe.

Over the weekend, the President led a delegation of over 60 business people which included some of his family members to Serbia for a working visit. Other members on the delegation included farmers from remote villages of various districts in Uganda such as Mityana who promoted the country’s agricultural products like Coffee, banana, tea, avocado among others to Europe.

The President’s move nevertheless rubbed some critics the wrong way and they have been up in the arms since; throwing jabs at Gen. Museveni from all corners.

However, Mr. Kirunda says President Museveni didn’t not travel to Europe with his children for leisure rather he did so for developmental purposes.

“Every person who travelled with the President to Europe had his or her own role aimed at promoting Uganda’s economy. All the people whom he went with starting from the farmers from the various parts of Uganda were promoting the country’s goods like coffee in Europe,” he explained to this news website during a phone interview.

He also wondered why Ugandans never come out to condemn some opposition members when they travel abroad with their families for leisure.

“Some opposition members go abroad with their families, take selfies,go to bars and do all other sorts of unproductive activities you can think of but all they receive are praises from Ugandans,”Mr.Kirunda further expressed discontent.

He said Ugandans should be fair to President Museveni because what he did was for their well being by promoting the country’s economy in the European countries.

“When Barack Obama was President of the United States, he used to travel with his daughters and what he received from Ugandans and other people elsewhere were praises. They used to just say how beautiful the young girls are. Even Bill Clinton used to work with his wife. Before condemning President Museveni, do the critics ever find out what is inside the Presidential jets of other leaders to know whom they travel with?” The Deputy Spokesperson to the President inquired.

Instead of reprimanding the President, Mr. Kirunda urged Ugandans to just focus on the impact of the President’s travel.

“During the trip, President Museveni and his delegation marketed Uganda by promoting our agricultural products. We should focus on that issue instead of discussing individuals. Everyone on that delegation had his own important role to play,” Mr.Kirunda advised.

“When Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba went to DRC and Somalia to fight for peace and stability in the Great Lakes region, most people just kept quiet, they didn’t come out to praise him for his bravery. How many Ugandans can risk to send their children to wars? We should always appreciate where it is due.We should stop being myopic and take time to understand issues before coming out to comment on something,” he added.