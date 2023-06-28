President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has extended a giving hand to the youths in the Ghettos of Mukono for the Eid day celebrations.

The President’s generosity was delivered to the jubilant recipients by Mukono Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mike Ssegawa who conveyed the Head of State’s best wishes to the celebrants at Kame Market in Mukono Central Division.

In his message delivered by Ssegawa, Museveni appealed to the ghetto youths to shun crime and actively participate in efforts by security to pacify their areas by reporting criminal activities to the police.

The president also rallied his bazzukulu to embrace the various poverty alleviation intervention programs such as Emyooga, and PDM, which have been extended nearer to them by the government to spur economic transformation.

[28/06, 13:34] Andrbaba: In a similar development, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday tasked the Muslim faithful in Uganda to apply Prophet Ibrahim’s spirit of sacrifice to all aspects of their lives. He said the spirit of sacrifice should not be limited to only issues of faith.

President Museveni asserted his Eid- Al-Adha Message to Muslim believers in Uganda on Tuesday.

“I join the Muslim Community in Uganda and across the world, to celebrate Eid al- Adhaal-AdhaFeast of Sacrifice.

In the Islamic faith, Eid al-Aha is celebrated in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s act of faith and obedience to Allah. According to the Holy Scriptures, Allah was pleased with him, because he did not hesitate to sacrifice his son, Ismail,” the President told Muslims who will be celebrating Eid-Al- Adha tomorrow.

“Prophet Ibrahim teaches the believers that sacrifice is the cornerstone of religion. This lesson should be made applicable to all aspects of life. It takes, for instance, sacrifice to build a stable and prosperous family. As you have seen, in Uganda, it took great sacrifice, for the patriots to restore peace and stability, in or tote an enabling environment for the development and socio-economic transformation of the country,” he added Museveni further urged believers to also work hard to harness all the natural resources, that Uganda is blessed with, in or tote wealthy and strong homes.

“The First Lady, Mama Janet, joins me in wishing you blessed Eid al- Ato and celebrations,” he added.