Victoria University management and students should be on cloud nine, following the December 15, 2021 letter from the National Council of Higher Education giving them clearance to be granted a charter.

“Decision on the application for the Grant of a Charter to Victoria University”, reads a subject to the letter from the deputy Executive Director of NCHE, Rev Canon Dr Alex M. Kagume to the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University.

This is a big development for the ambitious private university, one of the educational institutions owned and run by Ruparelia Group.

Under reference NCHE/39, Dr Kagume has communicated that the Council sitting on December 13, 2021, resolved to grant VU a university charter in accordance with 101 (3)b of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001.

The NCHE Resolution precedes the minister of education sending the charter to the President for final approval and gazettement.

“As you may be aware, the law provides for requisite procedures governing the grant of a charter. This involves the submission of the Charter to the Minister responsible for Education who then presents it to the President for final approval, before gazettement of the same,” reads the letter of approval.

Victoria University has been asked to pay up the license fees to fulfill this procedure.

The charter is a big deal to Victoria University because it places the institution about the club of private university with this government of Uganda recognition and certification.

The Ugandan Constitution defines a Chartered Institution as: A chartered University according to Section 103 (a) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001 as amended, means such a university is comparable to a Public University.