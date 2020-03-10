A concerned citizen has cried out for intervention from the Uganda Police hierarchy over a rouge policeman stationed at Mutungo Police Post.

The anonymous citizen said the police constable, who has been stationed at Mutungo Police Station for more than five years now usually connives with criminals in the area to terrorize residents.

“Despite many complains against him of conniving with thieves to rob homes, money and phones from residents at night, he has been placed in charge of night patrol by a high ranking godfather in the Police,” the whistle blower told WatchdogUganda.com

“One time area LCS convened a meeting with the then OC station Mutungo police to have the rouge cop transferred. As the said OC started the process of transferring the constable, residents were surprised that the said OC was instead transferred leaving the constable behind.”

According to the whistle blower, the said constable one time illegally picked a gun from his station, went to Butaleja District, arrested a business man on behalf of his croonies, brought him to Kampala, detained him illegally while torturing him to get money.

“In the process of torturing the man, he died.”

The whistle blower says the policeman then got a vehicle from Kampala, carried the dead body to Butaleja and dumped it near the man’s home.

“He was arrested in connection with that case, put in police cells in Butaleja, taken to remand at Mukatipe Tororo.”

Surprisingly, the whistle blower says the policeman’s godfather still prevailed, the case was mishandled and the thug released and returned Mutungo Police Station up to now.

It has since emerged that the godfather at the rank of Assistant inspector General of police has put him there to guard a piece of land which he grabbed in Mutungo.

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga was yet to respond to the allegations.