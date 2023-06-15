Your home might not speak, but it still communicates signs when something is amiss. Windows are particularly adept at alerting us when replacement may be necessary by becoming difficult to open or lock, for instance.

Drafty windows allow cold air into your house, increasing energy costs. One easy way to detect drafts is by holding a lit candle near one corner of the window. If the flame flickers substantially, you know you may need new Edmonton windows installed by veteran professionals. Not only will new windows create a more comfortable environment in your home, but time-served installers will ensure that the job is done correctly.

Cracked or Broken Glass

Windows are one of the key elements in your home, providing light, air and security.

If the window glass in your home has become broken or cracked, replacing them should be your top priority. Not only will doing so improve its appearance and reduce energy costs but will also add value.

Older windows often do not provide adequate insulation and can become drafty over time, leading to higher energy bills and forcing us to keep cranking up the thermostat more often than necessary. You can check for drafts by holding a lighter near one corner of each window; if its flame flickers when held close, that indicates cold air entering your house.

Opening and closing your windows shouldn’t be a chore or hassle; they should come equipped with working locks for additional protection from air loss and security purposes. If yours are difficult or impossible to open and close properly or become stuck over time, now might be the time to consider replacement.

Leaking

Windows allow light and air into your house while protecting it from the elements. They are designed to work seamlessly with heating/cooling/insulation/ventilation systems for maximum home efficiency.

Leaky windows can lead to increased energy bills as warm and cold air escape from your home, as well as moisture becoming trapped between double-glazed panes, leading to condensation on their panes and creating condensation on them.

Moisture damage can also result in rotting window frames, an indicator that it may be time for replacement windows as caulking or weatherstripping alone will not fix this problem. New windows can reduce energy bills while making your home more comfortable.

Difficult to Operate

Windows inside of your home don’t talk, but they can give clues that it may be time for replacement. While high-quality and well-maintained windows may last 20 years, many factors may shorten that lifespan.

Simply look at how easy it is for you to open and close your windows; if they require too much force or pressure to operate, replacement should be considered immediately.

Window blinds that are difficult to open can pose serious safety hazards and raise heating and cooling bills, so energy-efficient replacement windows with insulation are the perfect way to enhance comfort while saving money – an investment you won’t soon regret! Reach out to Lees Glass & Window Works now for more information.

Difficult to Clean

Cleaning windows is a tedious chore, especially when both glass and frames have streaks. Paper towels leave fibers behind that clog up windows while chemical sprays leave behind toxic fumes that leave behind hazardous fumes.

If your windows are hard to keep clean, it could be time for replacements. New energy-efficient windows could lower utility costs and improve the appearance of your home.

Flax suggests that when your windows fog repeatedly or condensation appears between panes, this is a telltale sign of seal failure and should only be resolved through window replacement. Although repairs such as caulking or weatherstripping might work temporarily, getting new windows usually offers better savings over time.

Deteriorating Frames

Over time, window frames can wear away due to exposure to the elements and eventually require replacement. Moisture damage is one of the major reasons behind this; moisture seepage causes wood rot which leads to various problems including difficult operation, air/water infiltration and warping or sagging or warping of the frames.

Drafts cause your heating and cooling systems to work harder, dirt enters your home, and noise like car traffic or the cawing of neighborhood crows penetrates to make for an uncomfortable living experience. New double-pane windows offer the solution by creating a more peaceful home environment.

Signs of wear indicate it may be time for window replacements – this will save money on energy costs while giving your home an updated appearance. If you are looking for someone to assist with replacing windows in Edmonton, then look no further. Our team of experts can help you select the right windows and will be pleased to install them for you as well!