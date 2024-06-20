The National Animal Genetic Resources Centre & Data bank (NAGRC_DB) have received a boost with support from Koreans to enable the center have better dairy cattle breeds in the country.

This week, Nagrc staff and Koreans met to discuss how to improve breeds using Korean dairy genetic technology.

“Today @@NAGRC_DB hosts the Korea Uganda Dairy Project (KUDaP) performance evaluation team from Korea Rural Economic Institute (KREI) to assess the Centre’s capacity to implement the second phase of the project.” Said Nagrc on their X platform.

“Korea Uganda Dairy Project(KUDaP)Objectives: *Improve breeds of dairy cattle using Korean dairy genetic resources *Increase household income through increased access to modern dairy farming practices.”

NAGRC&DB was established by the Animal Breeding Act, 2001 as a statutory semi-autonomous body under the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.