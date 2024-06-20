Corruption has become a cancer that’s devouring the very fabric of our society. The disturbing truth is that many Ugandans, especially the poor, have come to admire and aspire to wealth acquired through corrupt means. We’ve lost sight of the value of hard work and ethical earnings, instead celebrating ill-gotten gains as a sign of intelligence and success.

It’s heartbreaking to see parents rejoicing when their children secure jobs in institutions notorious for corruption, like URA and traffic police. The underlying reason is often the promise of lucrative deals and kickbacks. What example are we setting for the young generation? We’re teaching them that corruption is a viable path to success, and that hard work and integrity are mere relics of the past.

The consequences are dire. If we continue down this path, our future leaders – the president, police officers, bishops, and judges of tomorrow – will be shaped by this corrupt environment. Can we honestly expect a better Uganda when our role models are corrupt, and our values are warped?

It’s time to take a hard look at ourselves and our society. We need to revive the ethical and moral way of earning a living, and promote a culture of hard work, accountability, and integrity. Addressing corruption alone is only half the solution; we must also tackle the moral decay that’s perpetuating it.

Let’s reclaim our values and rebuild Uganda on a foundation of ethics and hard work. Our children’s future depends on it.

Grace Mwesigwa is a Media Personality working for NBS Radio in Jinja