‘You’ve touched my soul’, says Victoria University’s Muganga To Ruparelia Family For Condolence Support

You Touched My Soul” – Prof. Muganga Thanks Ruparelia Family for Condolence Support

Kampala, Uganda – Victoria University Vice Chancellor Prof. Lawrence Muganga has poured out heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia and his family following their compassionate condolence visit after the passing of his mother, Mama Immaculate Kayonga, on December 21, 2025.

The Ruparelia family—owners of Victoria University—made the visit to offer sympathies and stand with Prof. Muganga during one of the most painful periods of his life. Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia was accompanied by his wife Jyotsna Ruparelia, daughter Sheena Ruparelia, and son-in-law Jay Sakaria in this show of solidarity.

Prof. Muganga described the gesture as profoundly moving, saying the family’s presence and kindness provided deep comfort in his grief. In an emotional tribute, he declared, **“You touched my soul… Your kindness is unmatched.”**

Mama Immaculate Kayonga, aged 86, was laid to rest in Gwafu-Seeta, Mukono. In earlier statements, Prof. Muganga remembered her as his lifelong pillar of strength, his hero, and the root of his values—unwavering faith, boundless compassion, and dedication to serving others. He credited her generosity, deep spirituality, and love for humanity with shaping the educator and leader he is today.

The visit underscores the strong, enduring bond between the Ruparelia family and Victoria University. As founders and consistent supporters, the Ruparelias have long demonstrated care for the institution’s community, promoting an atmosphere of mutual respect and empathy.

News of the condolence gesture has drawn widespread admiration, with colleagues, students, friends, and partners in Uganda’s education sector sending messages of support to Prof. Muganga. The act stands as a powerful example of humanity, unity, and compassion in times of sorrow.

Such kindness not only consoles a grieving son but also reaffirms the shared commitment to empathy and solidarity that both Prof. Muganga and the Ruparelia family uphold in their contributions to Uganda’s higher education landscape.

