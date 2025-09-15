London, UK – Ugandan billionaire and Ruparelia Group Chairman Sudhir Ruparelia delivered a compelling call to British investors at the 15th UK-Africa Business, Trade & Investment Summit in London, urging them to tap into Uganda’s thriving economy.

Highlighting real estate, agriculture, hospitality, and tourism as key growth sectors, Ruparelia positioned Uganda as a prime investment destination and a gateway to Africa’s 1.4 billion consumers through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

His address underscored Uganda’s potential to rival regional powerhouses, drawing attention to its stable economic climate and untapped opportunities.

Held on September 12 at The Royal Horseguards Hotel, the summit convened over 300 global leaders, including ministers, CEOs, and World Bank officials, to strengthen UK-Africa trade ties in the post-Brexit era. Uganda’s delegation, led by First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga and Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, showcased prospects in energy, technology, and agriculture, emphasizing digital trade and infrastructure partnerships.

Ruparelia’s speech, however, stole the spotlight, blending personal narrative with a bold vision for Uganda’s economic future. Ruparelia, whose net worth ranges between $1.2 and $1.6 billion, shared his journey from exile during Idi Amin’s regime to building one of East Africa’s largest conglomerates.

Starting with a small forex bureau in the 1980s, he grew the Ruparelia Group into a powerhouse spanning over 300 real estate properties, iconic hospitality ventures like Speke Resort Munyonyo and Kabira Country Club, and investments in education, insurance, and floriculture. Employing thousands, the group exemplifies private sector-driven growth. “My family and I have invested wholeheartedly in Uganda, our beloved home,” he said, urging investors to follow suit.

Citing Uganda’s 6.3% GDP growth, 3.8% inflation, and $3.7 billion in foreign direct investment, Ruparelia highlighted a vibrant business landscape. “Real estate is booming, agriculture holds vast potential, and tourism is flourishing,” he noted, pinpointing oil, agritech, and hospitality as key areas for UK investment. His message dovetailed with Uganda’s push to diversify its economy under AfCFTA, enhancing export markets and regional trade.

As a philanthropist via the Ruparelia Foundation, Ruparelia emphasized resilience and entrepreneurship, inspiring confidence in Uganda’s stability. His advocacy could drive job creation and sectoral growth, particularly in renewable energy and digital infrastructure, aligning with government priorities. Kadaga and Nankabirwa reinforced this narrative, promoting bilateral deals to cement Uganda as an East African investment hub.

The summit ended with pledges for deeper UK-Uganda collaboration, signaling a new era of economic partnership. Ruparelia’s vision, rooted in decades of success, positions Uganda as a beacon for investors. As global interest grows, the nation stands ready to harness its economic momentum, promising prosperity for both local communities and international stakeholders.