KAMPALA – The Makerere University Convocation successfully hosted the inaugural CEO/Investors Roundtable Summit on September 2, 2025, signaling a strategic pivot toward commercializing university research and strengthening alumni-led economic initiatives. Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe congratulated the Convocation for organizing the event and thanked Rt. Hon. Rukia Nakadama, Uganda’s Third Deputy Prime Minister, for presiding over the Summit and appointing leaders of five thematic teams to spearhead private sector collaboration.

The summit, held under the theme “Exploring Opportunities for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Value Creation for Accelerated Socio-Economic Integration and Development of Sub-Saharan Africa,” brought together a diverse mix of alumni, investors, scholars, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and young professionals. The presence of figures such as the headmaster of Busoga College Mwiri highlighted the strategic role of alumni networks in driving university-led development.

A key highlight of the event was the contribution of Samuel Mwogeza, Executive Director and Head of Personal & Private Banking at Stanbic Bank Uganda. Speaking to a packed audience, Mwogeza addressed the youth unemployment crisis, noting that over 77% of Uganda’s population is under 25, with more than four million young people not in school, not working, and not in training. He framed this as both a challenge and a unique opportunity to harness the country’s demographic dividend through targeted investment in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Drawing from Stanbic Bank Uganda’s initiatives, Mwogeza highlighted practical solutions to unlock youth potential, including:

Stanbic National Schools’ Championship , which equips high school students with entrepreneurial skills.

Stanbic Business Incubator , providing enterprise development support to youth- and women-led businesses in sectors like agriculture, oil & gas, and services.

Stanbic for Her and Stanbic SACCO Programme , delivering affordable financing to women entrepreneurs and smallholder farmers.



Mwogeza revealed that Stanbic Bank has invested over UGX 960 billion in local enterprises and pledged to channel up to UGX 1 trillion by 2028 toward initiatives led by women, youth, and farmers.

The Summit also underscored the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors. Images from the event showed a unique convergence of military, academic, and business leaders, reflecting Uganda’s innovative approach to integrating defense and economic development. The discussions emphasized how university research, alumni networks, and private sector investments can combine to accelerate socio-economic growth across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Prof. Nawangwe’s message, alongside contributions from leaders like Mwogeza, positioned the Summit as a milestone in Uganda’s journey toward inclusive economic transformation—demonstrating that bold, strategic investments in youth and innovation are not just aspirational, but essential.