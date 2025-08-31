In Uganda’s political theatre, moments of crisis often produce the most enduring images of leadership. The debacle around the NRM Entrepreneurs League elections in August 2025 was one such moment. What began as a bruising contest riddled with allegations of bribery, delegate hiding, and factional intrigue was rescued by the deft mediation of Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa. By persuading bitter rivals to endorse Al Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba unopposed, Tayebwa not only salvaged party unity but also amplified his own political and business credentials.

The NRM Entrepreneurs League chairmanship is no minor portfolio. It is a Central Executive Committee (CEC) seat, representing the party’s business wing and serving as a crucial bridge between the private sector and the ruling party. This explains why seasoned figures like Sanjay Tanna, King Ceasor Mulenga, Philip Kakuru, Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari, Mukesh Shukla, Edson Ruyondo, and Gyaviira Ssemwanga entered the fray. For months, candidates traversed the country, courting delegates and flexing their financial muscle. Allegations soon emerged that votes were going for as much as UGX 8 million apiece. Rumors that Basajjabalaba housed delegates in Nairobi hotels further poisoned the atmosphere.

By August 25, President Yoweri Museveni himself suspended the elections, citing chaos and malpractice. For the ruling party, the optics were embarrassing: if the NRM could not run its own internal polls, what message did this send ahead of 2026? Enter Tayebwa, a man known for his calm tone, calculated moves, and a keen sense of timing.

At a meeting convened at State Lodge Nakasero, Tayebwa played the role of bridge-builder. Unlike many in the NRM, he straddles two worlds comfortably—politics and enterprise. His background as Director of Cholmat Investments and his advocacy for reforms in tourism and insolvency gave him credibility with the candidates, all of whom were entrepreneurs in their own right. Yet, his stature as Deputy Speaker of Parliament meant he carried political weight that few could brush aside.

Reports from the meeting suggest that Tayebwa appealed to both reason and self-interest. He reminded the aspirants that fracturing the Entrepreneurs League on the eve of 2026 would weaken their own bargaining power within the party. He emphasized President Museveni’s doctrine of prioritizing outcomes over egos. And he appealed to the broader narrative of unity—that leadership was not about who wins a vote but about whether the party emerges stronger. Faced with this pitch, the candidates capitulated, endorsing Basajjabalaba unopposed for the 2025–2031 term.

The move has several implications for Tayebwa’s own trajectory. Politically, it cements his reputation as a fixer—someone the President can rely on when the party is in disarray. In the NRM, where loyalty is prized but results are rarer, Tayebwa demonstrated both. Museveni’s public praise of him for turning “chaos into consensus” underscored that recognition. It would not be far-fetched to suggest that Tayebwa has placed himself firmly in the succession conversation, not necessarily as a candidate but as a kingmaker.

From a business standpoint, the mediation burnished his credentials as a deal-maker. Entrepreneurs respect those who can close negotiations without leaving the table in flames. By convincing wealthy and ambitious contenders like Sanjay Tanna and King Ceasor Mulenga to shelve their ambitions for the “greater good,” Tayebwa reinforced his image as a man who understands the language of business compromise. In an economy where political stability directly feeds into investor confidence, such qualities are invaluable.

Critics will argue that consensus in this case simply whitewashed malpractice and entrenched a candidate already mired in controversy. They may be right. Yet, politics is rarely about perfect choices; it is about workable compromises. Tayebwa ensured the NRM avoided a damaging implosion, and in doing so, showcased the very qualities—diplomacy, patience, persuasion—that separate statesmen from mere politicians.

As Uganda heads into a heated 2026 election cycle, Tayebwa’s stock is rising. He is no longer just the youthful Deputy Speaker from Ruhinda North; he is emerging as a connector between State House, Parliament, and the private sector. The Entrepreneurs League saga has proven one thing: in the NRM’s delicate balancing act of power, money, and loyalty, Thomas Tayebwa is fast becoming Museveni’s insurance card—an operator whose calm hand can steady the party when storms threaten to tear it apart.