KAMPALA, Uganda — Ramathan Ggoobi, Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, accompanied by his technical team, visited Atiak Sugar Factory in Amuru district on Saturday to assess the progress of this transformative investment in northern Uganda.

Mr Ggoobi praised the factory for adopting modern farming practices, including mechanization, irrigation and fertilizer use. He assured Atiak Sugar Factory’s management that the government will continue supporting them to complete the investment phase so production can begin.

“You should focus on results and delivering value for money,” Mr Ggoobi told Amina Hersi, CEO of Atiak Sugar Factory.

With 30,000 acres of land, Atiak Sugar Factory is a strategic, private sector-led impact investment aimed at accelerating agro-industrialization and agro-tourism in northern Uganda.

The factory is well-positioned to contribute to Uganda’s manufactured exports under the government’s tenfold growth strategy.

Mrs Hersi expressed gratitude to the government for its unwavering partnership and support.