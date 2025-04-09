Speke Resort Munyonyo, a premier lakeside destination on the shores of Lake Victoria, is rolling out enticing Easter holiday packages as of April 8, 2025, designed to attract families, couples, and travelers seeking a memorable seasonal escape. With rates starting at an affordable $139 per night, the resort is positioning itself as the go-to spot for festive relaxation and fun, signaling a broader strategy to boost tourism during holiday periods.

The Easter packages promise a blend of leisure and celebration, featuring an array of lakeside activities, a lavish Easter Sunday brunch, and family-friendly entertainment. Guests can look forward to water-based adventures such as boat rides and swimming, complemented by the resort’s serene ambiance and stunning views. The Easter Sunday brunch, a highlight of the promotion, will offer a delectable spread of local and international cuisine, catering to all palates. For families, the resort has curated a lineup of activities including games, outdoor excursions, and kid-friendly events, ensuring a wholesome holiday experience.

Marketing Manager Jane Okello emphasized the resort’s commitment to creating unforgettable getaways. “Our Easter packages are tailored to bring people together—whether it’s families bonding or friends unwinding by the lake. At just $139 per night, it’s an incredible value for a luxury escape,” she said. The promotion reflects Speke Resort Munyonyo’s ongoing focus on seasonal tourism, capitalizing on its reputation as a versatile venue for both relaxation and high-profile events.

Recent posts on social media have sparked enthusiasm, with visitors praising the resort’s lush grounds and warm hospitality. Bookings are now open, and with Easter just around the corner, Speke Resort Munyonyo is poised to welcome a surge of guests eager for a lakeside holiday steeped in festivity and fun.