On April 2, 2025, Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala buzzed with excitement as the highly anticipated documentary Hidden Uganda , crafted by acclaimed American travel journalist Peter S. Greenberg, premiered in grand style.

The event was graced by His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni, who led a distinguished gathering of guests, including Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, tourism officials, and local celebrities like Bebe Cool. The screening celebrated Uganda’s breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and untold stories, positioning the nation as a must-visit gem in the heart of Africa.

Hidden Uganda promises to unveil the country’s beauty to a global audience, with a broadcast scheduled on PBS and other platforms, reaching over 130 million viewers. Locally, Ugandans can catch it on UBC TV on April 4 from 9-10 PM and NBS TV on April 6 from 8-9 PM. The documentary, a collaborative effort supported by a talented team of young Ugandan creatives, highlights not only the nation’s scenic wonders but also its vibrant next generation.

President Museveni, the Guest of Honour, commended the project for showcasing Uganda’s potential as a premier tourism destination. “This film is a gift to the world, revealing the soul of our Pearl of Africa,” he remarked. First Lady Janet Museveni echoed his sentiments, praising the youth involved for their innovation and dedication.

Social media buzzed with pride, as posts from @newvisionwire , @LillyAjarova , and others hailed the premiere as a milestone for Uganda’s tourism industry. With Greenberg’s lens capturing hidden treasures—from lush forests to cultural heritage—the film is set to inspire wanderlust worldwide. As the credits rolled, attendees left humbled and hopeful, eager for the world to Explore Uganda .