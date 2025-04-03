KAMPALA, UGANDA – The serene shores of Lake Victoria at Speke Resort Munyonyo transformed into a hub of regional resolve on March 2, 2025, as Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja officially launched the 49th Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) Conference. Standing in for President Yoweri Museveni, Nabbanja’s keynote address marked Uganda’s bold step forward in the battle against financial crime, reinforcing its leadership in fostering a transparent and secure economic environment across Eastern and Southern Africa.

The conference, which runs through early April, has drawn experts, policymakers, and senior officials from 21 member countries to address the escalating challenges of money laundering, terrorism financing, and proliferation funding. Against the luxurious backdrop of Speke Resort, Nabbanja rallied delegates to seize this opportunity for collaboration and innovation. “This is a proud day for Uganda as we host this vital dialogue to safeguard our region’s future,” she proclaimed, urging participants to develop cutting-edge strategies to stay ahead of financial criminals.

Since its inception in 1999, the ESAAMLG has evolved into a key player in aligning regional efforts with the global standards of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). This year’s gathering has placed a special emphasis on empowering young professionals and harnessing technology to bolster anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) frameworks. Delegates have voiced optimism about the conference’s potential to not only strengthen regional defenses but also elevate Africa’s role in the global fight against illicit finance.

The event’s significance was further underscored this morning, April 3, as Mr. Samuel Were Wandera, Executive Director of Uganda’s Financial Intelligence Authority, welcomed delegates to the 49th ESAAMLG Taskforce of Senior Officials Meeting. Wandera hailed the conference as a milestone in Uganda’s ongoing AML/CFT efforts, spotlighting the country’s robust legal, regulatory, and institutional frameworks as evidence of its commitment to financial integrity. He extended gratitude to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development for fully funding the event and providing unwavering support for these initiatives.

Beyond the conference halls, Wandera encouraged delegates to explore Uganda’s renowned hospitality, calling it the “Pearl of Africa” with its stunning landscapes, rich cultural diversity, and welcoming people. As the sun sets over Lake Victoria each evening, the atmosphere remains electric with inspiration, fueled by Uganda’s leadership and the promise of actionable outcomes that could redefine financial security across the region.