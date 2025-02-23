The 137th Canton Fair, opening on April 15, 2025, at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, Guangdong, is one of the world’s largest and most established trade fairs. Its scale—bringing together thousands of factories and businesses from across China and beyond—offers a unique platform for global trade.

The participation of Uganda has been highlighted by Ambassador Judyth Nsababera, Consul General of Uganda in Guangzhou.

Ambassador Nsababera has announced Uganda’s booth in Phase 3 (May 1-5, 2025) to promote products like shea butter, coffee, and tourism to underscore the fair’s role in connecting emerging markets with global buyers. This news is timely, impactful, and relevant to business communities in Uganda, especially those seeking direct access to suppliers and new trade opportunities.

Know this too

The Canton Fair, officially the China Import and Export Fair, has been a cornerstone of international trade since 1957. Held biannually in spring and autumn, it’s co-hosted by China’s Ministry of Commerce and the Guangdong Provincial Government, organized by the China Foreign Trade Centre. The 137th edition continues its legacy as a massive showcase of innovation and commerce, divided into three phases to accommodate diverse industries.

Phase 1 (April 15-19) focuses on electronics, machinery, and hardware;

Phase 2 (April 23-27) covers consumer goods, home decor, and gifts; and

Phase 3 (May 1-5) features textiles, clothing, food, and health products—where Uganda’s booth will shine.

For Uganda, this participation aligns with a broader trend of African nations leveraging the fair to tap into China’s market and global trade networks, fostering economic growth through exports and partnerships.

Just to be clearer

The event’s structure is clear: a three-phase onsite exhibition at the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou, running from April 15 to May 5, 2025. Phase 1 kicks off on April 15, featuring industrial and tech-focused products. Phase 2 begins April 23, showcasing lifestyle goods, followed by Phase 3 on May 1, where Uganda will promote its offerings. Ambassador Nsababera’s call to action is straightforward—she encourages Ugandan businesses to seize this chance to display shea butter, coffee, and tourism potential.

For more details, she directs interested parties to the Uganda Consulate in Guangzhou or cantonfair.net, ensuring accessibility. The fair’s scale—housing countless factories in one venue—offers a rare, tangible opportunity to connect with global buyers face-to-face.

So what?

The Canton Fair’s impact is profound, both economically and culturally. For attendees, it’s a one-stop shop to source products directly from over 24,000 exhibitors, representing China’s manufacturing might and beyond. For Uganda, participating in Phase 3 could boost export revenues and visibility for products like shea butter and coffee, which appeal to global demand for natural and sustainable goods. Tourism marketing at the fair could also attract investors and visitors, enhancing Uganda’s international profile. Historically, the fair generates billions in trade deals—its 122nd session alone recorded $30.16 billion in turnover—suggesting significant potential for participants. On a broader scale, it strengthens China’s role as a trade hub while offering countries like Uganda a platform to diversify their economies.

Big Picture

The 137th Canton Fair reflects a global trade ecosystem where supply chains, innovation, and partnerships converge. It’s a microcosm of China’s economic influence, drawing over 190,000 visitors from 213 countries (based on past sessions like the 122nd). For African nations like Uganda, it’s a gateway to integrate into this system, countering reliance on traditional markets like Europe or the U.S. The fair’s evolution—now blending onsite and online exhibitions (the latter running March 16 to September 15, 2025)—shows adaptability to modern trade demands, including digitalization. Uganda’s involvement signals a strategic pivot toward Asia, aligning with trends of South-South cooperation and China’s growing trade ties with Africa, which hit $282 billion in 2023.

Statistics

Dates: April 15-May 5, 2025 (Phase 1: April 15-19; Phase 2: April 23-27; Phase 3: May 1-5).

Venue Size: The Canton Fair Complex spans 1.185 million square meters, with over 60,400 booths (122nd session data).

Exhibitors: Approximately 24,000, showcasing over 160,000 product varieties.

Visitors: Historically, around 191,950 from 213 countries and regions.

Economic Impact: Past sessions generated $30.16 billion in business turnover.

Uganda’s Focus: Booth in Phase 3 to promote shea butter, coffee, and tourism, targeting China’s 1.4 billion consumers and global attendees.

Conclusion

The 137th Canton Fair is more than a trade show—it’s a global marketplace where factories, buyers, and nations like Uganda converge. From April 15, 2025, at the Guangzhou Canton Fair Complex, it offers unparalleled access to China’s industrial base. Uganda’s participation, backed by Ambassador Nsababera’s encouragement, highlights an opportunity for local businesses to go global. Whether you’re sourcing products or promoting your own, this fair is a game-changer. Contact the Uganda Consulate or visit cantonfair.net to get involved—and don’t miss the chance to meet the world in one place.