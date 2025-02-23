Uganda is set to host the inaugural Middle East and Africa Digital Transformation Summit (MEA-DTS) from June 25th to 27th, 2025. The event will take place at the Kampala Serena Hotel, bringing together global leaders, experts, and innovators in the field of ICT and digital transformation.

The announcement was made by Hon. Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, Uganda’s Cabinet Minister for ICT and National Guidance, during a press briefing at the Uganda Media Center. This high-profile summit promises to catalyze the digital economy in both Africa and the Middle East, positioning Uganda as a key player in the region’s digital future.

The Middle East and Africa Digital Transformation Summit will be held under the theme, “Driving Digital Transformation for a Connected and Inclusive MEA Region.” With His Excellency President Yoweri K. Museveni of Uganda serving as the Chief Host, the summit is set to become a cornerstone event in Uganda’s ambitious journey to harness ICT as a driver of national transformation.

Dr. Baryomunsi emphasized that this summit fits within Uganda’s Vision 2040, a roadmap for the country’s long-term economic and social development. The vision outlines ICT as one of the critical enablers in the transformation of Uganda from a largely agricultural society into a modern, prosperous economy that can effectively compete on the global stage. Through the summit, Uganda aims to accelerate digital adoption across various sectors, empowering industries such as agriculture, healthcare, education, and tourism, which are all pivotal to its national growth.

“In Uganda, we have recognized that ICTs are at the core of transforming our nation. The MEA-DTS aligns perfectly with Vision 2040, where we aim to shift from a predominantly agricultural-based economy to one powered by digital technologies,” Dr. Baryomunsi explained. “Furthermore, this summit supports the East African Community’s Vision 2050, which seeks to leverage ICT for value addition in critical sectors such as agriculture, tourism, oil & gas, and education. By doing so, we aim to create jobs and boost livelihoods.”

In addition to national objectives, the summit is expected to play a significant role in advancing regional integration within Africa and the Middle East by creating new digital opportunities. Through the use of innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain, and the internet of things (IoT), the summit aims to foster economic integration and drive sustainable development across both regions.

Supporting the Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The MEA-DTS is aligned with several key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined by the United Nations, with the goal of leveraging digital technologies to address some of the most pressing challenges facing both the Middle East and Africa. Dr. Baryomunsi highlighted that the summit’s focus will include contributing to SDGs such as:

SDG 1 (No Poverty): Using digital platforms to provide financial inclusion and alleviate poverty through improved access to economic opportunities.

SDG 2 (Zero Hunger): Promoting smart farming technologies and digital solutions to improve agricultural productivity and ensure food security.

SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being): Advancing telemedicine and digital healthcare solutions to improve access to quality health services across remote areas.

SDG 4 (Quality Education): Utilizing e-learning platforms and digital tools to provide quality education, especially in underserved communities.

SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth): Encouraging digital entrepreneurship and job creation, particularly in the tech industry.

SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure): Promoting the development of resilient digital infrastructure to support long-term economic growth.

By addressing these global challenges, the summit aims to provide an inclusive framework for digital transformation that can benefit all nations across the MEA region.

The summit is being co-organized by the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance, the COMESA Business Council (CBC), and HiPipo, a leading organization in digital financial inclusion across Africa. HiPipo’s Chief Executive Officer, Innocent Kawooya, who was recently honored as the FinTech CEO of the Year in the Middle East and Africa, praised the summit as a transformative event for the region.

HiPipo, which has been at the forefront of digital transformation in Africa for over two decades, brings extensive experience in advocating for digital financial inclusion, supporting initiatives like the 40 Days 40 FinTechs campaign, Women in FinTech, and the Digital Impact Awards Africa. Through these initiatives, HiPipo has helped foster innovation and financial access in underserved communities across the continent.

“We are excited to bring the Middle East and Africa Digital Transformation Summit to Uganda, as it is the perfect backdrop for discussing how digital technologies can enable interoperability across nations,” said Kawooya. “By creating synergies between countries and industries through the use of tools like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and digital finance, we can create interconnected economies that will allow citizens to travel, trade, and access services across the Middle East and Africa with greater ease.”

Addressing Regional Integration and Trade

Another key dimension of the summit is its focus on facilitating trade and regional economic integration through digital tools. Dr. Jonathan Pinifolo, Chief Operating Officer of COMESA Business Council, explained that COMESA, as the largest trading bloc in Africa, is keen on using digital transformation to reduce trade barriers and foster greater economic collaboration within the region.

“Digital tools and policies will be essential in making trade within COMESA more efficient,” Dr. Pinifolo said. “We are working on developing a digital payment platform that will enable traders to conduct cross-border transactions more seamlessly. Additionally, we are exploring an e-commerce platform where traders can access real-time market information, further enhancing regional commerce.”

By focusing on interoperability and affordable access to digital platforms, the summit aims to create new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs, while also reducing the costs of conducting business across borders. This digital infrastructure is expected to facilitate smoother trade relations between Africa and the Middle East, paving the way for more robust economic cooperation.

The summit will serve as a multi-stakeholder event, bringing together over 60 countries, including policymakers, tech industry leaders, innovators, and investors. The event will showcase cutting-edge digital solutions, emerging technologies, and breakthroughs in areas such as fintech, e-commerce, cybersecurity, and smart cities. It will also provide an opportunity for stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions about the future of digital transformation and how it can be harnessed to improve public services, create jobs, and foster economic growth.

One of the most exciting features of the summit will be the involvement of youth from over 70 universities across Africa and the Middle East. These students and young professionals will participate in networking sessions, workshops, and collaborative projects designed to help them become the next generation of digital leaders and innovators.

“We believe that the youth will play a crucial role in driving the digital future of Africa and the Middle East,” said Kawooya. “Their participation in the summit will provide them with valuable insights into the digital economy, while also giving them an opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders and shape the region’s future.”

The Middle East and Africa Digital Transformation Summit represents a defining moment in Uganda’s journey toward becoming a regional leader in the digital economy. By hosting this summit, Uganda is not only placing itself at the center of Africa’s technological future but also reinforcing its role as a catalyst for innovation and regional integration.