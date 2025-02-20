Kampala, February 2025: Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda (AMCUL), a leading financial partner in Uganda continues to provide a fast, secure, and convenient way for parents to meet their children’s education needs with a campaign dubbed “Pay and Win.” 500 parents and guardians who pay school fees through Airtel Money stand a chance to win UGX 100,000, weekly.

The Pay and Win campaign will run from 27 January to 28 February 2025 where the brand will reward 100 winners weekly with UGX 100,000 each for 5 weeks. Cash rewards will be credited to the winners’ Airtel Money wallets linked to the school fees payment by 10:00 pm on the same day. With Airtel Money, parents can pay school fees conveniently and beat the long queues at banks.

Commenting on the campaign and the back-to-school season, Hope Ekudu, Operations Head, Airtel Money, expressed her concern for parents during this challenging season and expressed Airtel Money’s commitment to being a financial partner through this journey.

She said, “We are excited to be a part of the back-to-school season and want to relieve our customers of the burden of long bank queues, possible theft, and many more challenges that come with paying fees in cash. Our customers can make these payments from the comfort of their homes or wherever is convenient for them. The rewards that come with the campaign can be used to buy scholastic materials and other school necessities further easing the financial burden. This is also a positive step toward a cashless economy and financial inclusion.”

According to Airtel Money 2024 data, the beginning of the school year has consistently recorded the highest transactions across all parameters. Data from January 2024 to January 2025 shows a 70.5% increase in transaction value with the number of transactions surging by 70.8%, and unique users growing by 53.7%, reinforcing Airtel Money’s role in school fees payments.

On trends across the 2024 academic year, school payment trends recorded Term 1 (January-May) with the highest transaction volume with over 1.2 million unique users. This is attributed to new enrollments, payments for scholastic materials, and registration fees for candidates. Term 2 (June-September) followed closely with Term 3 (October-December) registering the least payments attributed to schools winding down the academic year. Revenue generated across the three terms recorded an average yield of 0.57% of the overall 2024 revenue.

Furthermore, declines in transaction volumes were observed in May, September, and November, aligning with school holidays when fewer payments are made.

“While Airtel Money’s core strength lies in enabling digital transactions, our commitment to education extends beyond payments. In 2024, Airtel engaged in brand awareness activities during school events such as music galas, sports days, and graduation ceremonies,” Ekudu added.

As digital payments continue to grow, Airtel Money remains dedicated to driving financial inclusion by making school fees payments even more seamless. With more parents and guardians embracing mobile money, there will be sustained growth in transactions, ensuring that education financing is accessible, reliable, and efficient.

To stand a chance to win cash prizes, use Airtel Money and pay school fees using the USSD code *185#, select option 6, to enter the draw and win 100,000 Uganda Shillings.