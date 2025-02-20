Kampala, Uganda – February 20, 2025: A brewing scandal at the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has raised alarms over alleged corruption and impunity, with claims that top officials are orchestrating a fraudulent land deal that could cost the government billions and devastate protected forestland. The controversy involves the alleged fraudulent acquisition of 230 acres of National Forestry Authority (NFA) land in Buto-Buvuma, a case that highlights the ongoing struggle against corruption in Uganda.

In a detailed complaint submitted to Deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG) Ann Muhairwe Twinomugisha in February 2025, whistleblower Mukalazi John Paul, an accountant with SDG Group International, accuses several high-ranking officials of collusion. The officials named include KCCA’s new executive director, Legal Director Frank Rusa, Deputy Solicitor General Charles Ouma, and others. Mukalazi alleges that they worked together to acquire the land for waste management purposes despite explicit warnings that it was both environmentally unsuitable and illegally titled.

It should be recalled the complainant is the same indivudual who offered free 50 acres of land to KCCA for the agency to turn it down in favour of the 230 acres contested land.

Key Allegations

Fraudulent Land Titles: Private landowners Luwaga Derrick and Luberenga George Mike are accused of fraudulently obtaining titles to the forest reserve land. NFA and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) had warned KCCA about environmental risks and legal ownership concerns. Collusion and Bribery: Mukalazi claims bribes totaling over UGX 5 billion were promised to various officials, including the deputy solicitor general, the executive director, and other high-ranking figures, to push the deal through. Ignoring Warnings: Despite clear warnings from NFA and NEMA, KCCA allegedly proceeded with the transaction, rejecting a free 50-acre alternative in favor of a more lucrative arrangement with Luwaga and Luberenga. Environmental and Financial Risks: The deal poses significant financial risks to the government and threatens a key forest ecosystem, which serves as a crucial catchment area.

The Dispute and Official Responses

The controversy centers on the alleged involvement of private landowners Luwaga Derrick and Luberenga George Mike, who reportedly acquired fraudulent titles to the forest reserve land. Mukalazi’s complaint includes documents indicating that NFA urged Commissioner for Lands Baker to cancel these titles. However, KCCA pressed ahead with the acquisition, despite the Solicitor General refusing to sign off on the contract due to legal irregularities.

In response, former KCCA acting executive director and now Legal Director Frank Rusa stated that the authority conducted due diligence before acquiring the land from three individuals, whose identities and the transaction amount were not disclosed. Rusa asserted that any disputes regarding land ownership had been resolved in court, with rulings favoring the current proprietors over NFA.

This dispute has heightened tensions between government agencies. While NFA expresses concerns over the environmental impact and legality of the land titles, KCCA justifies its actions by emphasizing the urgent need for a waste management solution for Kampala. The case underscores the complexities of land ownership and environmental conservation in Uganda, pointing to the need for clearer inter-agency communication and stricter adherence to legal frameworks.

Broader Implications

Systemic Corruption : The case highlights a troubling pattern of illegal land titles and corruption within government agencies. NFA reported 703 cases of illegal titles in forest reserves in 2024 alone, indicating a widespread issue requiring urgent intervention.

: The case highlights a troubling pattern of illegal land titles and corruption within government agencies. NFA reported 703 cases of illegal titles in forest reserves in 2024 alone, indicating a widespread issue requiring urgent intervention. Governance and Accountability: The inaction of the IGG since November 2024 raises questions about the effectiveness of Uganda’s oversight mechanisms. The whistleblower’s threat to escalate the matter to the president and media underscores growing frustration over the lack of accountability.

Background

NFA has long battled illegal land titles in forest reserves, reporting 703 such cases in 2024. The Buto-Buvuma land, a critical catchment area, is a prime example of the ecological stakes involved. Mukalazi questions why KCCA ignored NFA’s warnings, why Ouma cleared the deal despite evidence of fraud, and why Commissioner Baker has delayed a resolution meeting. He also alleges that Luwaga paid UGX 30 million to dismiss a related court case, further complicating the matter.

Mukalazi expresses urgency and frustration in his complaint. He accuses the deputy IGG of inaction, warning that silence enables “government land theft” by officials prioritizing personal gain. He threatens to escalate the matter to the president and the media, a move that could amplify public outrage. Social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), have already seen an outpouring of criticism over the case, with many users condemning systemic corruption.

Proposed Solutions

Immediate Investigation: The IGG should summon and investigate all accused officials to ensure transparency and accountability. Interdicting KCCA officials could prevent evidence tampering. Audit and Review: A thorough audit of the deal’s approvals and processes is necessary to uncover any irregularities. The Commissioner for Lands should clarify the delays in resolving the issue. Legal Reforms: Long-term solutions include digitizing land records to curb fraudulent titles and strengthening inter-agency oversight to protect public assets. Public Awareness: Increased media coverage and civil society engagement can pressure authorities to act and deter future corruption.

As Uganda grapples with corruption’s toll on governance and environmental conservation, this case serves as a critical test for the IGG’s resolve. Will it spark accountability, or will it become another example of impunity? For now, Mukalazi’s plea—and the fate of Buto-Buvuma—remains uncertain, a stark reminder of the stakes when governance falters.