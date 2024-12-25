In a bid to strengthen Uganda’s agricultural sector and equip entrepreneurs with the skills needed to thrive in competitive markets, PostBank Uganda has successfully wrapped up its 2024 Agri-SME Skills Development Program.

The initiative, in partnership with the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises (FSME), saw over 530 entrepreneurs from across the country complete comprehensive training aimed at boosting value addition, enhancing financial literacy, and improving post-harvest handling practices.

The four-day program, which concluded on December 23rd 2024 at the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) in Nakawa, Kampala, was initially set to train 300 participants. However, it far exceeded expectations, with over 530 entrepreneurs benefiting from the training. These entrepreneurs, primarily from the agriculture sector, were equipped with critical skills that will help them meet international standards and tap into lucrative local and regional trade opportunities.

Martin Lukyamuzi, PostBank Uganda’s Regional Head of Distribution for Greater Kampala, emphasized the importance of these skills in preparing entrepreneurs to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace. “Our mission at PostBank is to foster prosperity across Uganda. By upskilling entrepreneurs in various sectors, including agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing, we help them enhance their business operations, produce market-ready products, and ultimately expand their market reach,” Lukyamuzi explained during the event.

The Agri-SME Skills Development Program, which was launched in 2022, focuses on providing practical knowledge to entrepreneurs to boost productivity and improve the quality of agricultural products. Key areas of the training included post-harvest handling, good manufacturing practices, value addition techniques, and financial management—skills that are essential for entrepreneurs aiming to increase the shelf-life of their products and meet the demands of both local and international markets.

John Walugembe, the Executive Director of FSME, lauded the initiative for its role in empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Uganda. He highlighted the transformative impact of such programs, which equip entrepreneurs with the tools to navigate and thrive in an ever-evolving business environment. “PostBank Uganda is playing a pivotal role in supporting entrepreneurs by providing them with essential knowledge and skills that enable them to manage their businesses more effectively and capitalize on regional trade opportunities,” Walugembe said.

The 2024 training sessions focused on various agricultural value chains, with earlier sessions covering millet processing in Soroti, agro-tourism in Fort Portal, and cassava processing in Arua. The final training in Kampala concentrated on coffee value addition, a key sector in Uganda’s agricultural export industry. This diverse approach allowed entrepreneurs from different regions to acquire specialized knowledge relevant to their local contexts, while also contributing to broader national economic growth.

Lukyamuzi further emphasized that the program’s impact extends beyond skill-building; it also plays a vital role in strengthening Uganda’s agricultural export potential. “The training participants are now equipped with the necessary expertise to add value to their products, ensuring they are market-ready and can meet both local and international standards. This not only boosts their businesses but also positions them to take advantage of significant trade opportunities in the region,” he said.

PostBank Uganda’s ongoing commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship was also highlighted through its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) arm, which supports initiatives like the Agri-SME Skills Development Program. Since its inception in 2022, the program has trained over 700 entrepreneurs in various sectors, helping them improve product quality, streamline operations, and enhance financial management.

The completion of the 2024 cohort marks another significant milestone for PostBank Uganda’s mission to empower entrepreneurs and foster economic growth. By expanding access to crucial skills and knowledge, the program is helping to unlock the full potential of Uganda’s agricultural sector, paving the way for more resilient and competitive businesses.

From Soroti to Arua, and now Kampala, the Agri-SME Skills Development Program continues to play a key role in driving Uganda’s entrepreneurial success, and its impact will undoubtedly be felt for years to come.