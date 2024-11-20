Minister Tumwebaze acknowledged the confusion and misinformation that had spread following the announcement of UCDA’s rationalization, particularly regarding the future of coffee activities such as farmer registration and adherence to European Union Deforestation Regulations (EUDR). He made it clear that the transition, while significant, would not disrupt ongoing operations.

“Some people have been asking: What is the future of coffee in Uganda? What happens to the farmer registration for the European deforestation regulations? What happens to the trade of coffee?” Minister Tumwebaze said. “Let me assure you, there is no vacuum in the law. UCDA continues to carry out its activities, including inspections, farmer registrations, export certification, and sensitization. The regulations governing the coffee sub-sector remain in full force, even as we await the President’s assent to the National Coffee Amendment Bill 2024.”

The bill, which was passed by Parliament on November 6, 2024, integrates the functions of UCDA into MAAIF, but Minister Tumwebaze emphasized that this would not signal a disruption of services or practices within the coffee industry.

“It will be a smooth transition,” he assured. “The laws and practices governing the coffee sub-sector will remain the same, only the legal framework will change. The work UCDA has been doing will continue under the Ministry of Agriculture.”

He further explained that once the new law is enacted, UCDA’s role would be absorbed into MAAIF, but coffee stakeholders would still operate under the same regulations and certification procedures. “It’s like transferring water from a jerrycan to a clear pod,” he said. “The content is the same; only the container changes.”

The Minister also took the opportunity to address some of the concerning practices that had been reported since the passing of the bill, such as the illegal harvesting of unripe coffee cherries. “Let me be clear,” Tumwebaze stated, “even though UCDA may no longer exist as an independent agency, the government’s commitment to enforcing these laws will not change. No one is at liberty to harvest poor-quality coffee or engage in illegal practices. The law continues to apply, and those who break it will face the consequences.”

Tumwebaze further highlighted the ongoing efforts to register coffee farmers, a vital step for ensuring Uganda’s coffee remains competitive in international markets. He noted that by November 12, 2024, a total of 186,434 farmers had been successfully registered under the European Union’s deforestation regulations, out of a targeted 210,863 farms. “This registration is essential for accessing international markets, particularly in Europe, and for ensuring sustainable coffee practices,” he said.

The Minister called on local government officials, including Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs), to support the ongoing farmer registration efforts and ensure smooth facilitation at the grassroots level. “Let’s keep politics out of this,” Tumwebaze urged. “This is not about political agendas, but about securing livelihoods for our farmers and maintaining Uganda’s standing as the seventh-largest coffee exporter in the world.”

Minister Tumwebaze concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening Uganda’s coffee industry, emphasizing that despite the restructuring, the quality and integrity of Ugandan coffee would continue to be upheld. “We will continue working tirelessly to ensure the growth of the coffee sector,” he said. “Our goal remains unchanged: to produce high-quality coffee and support our stakeholders. Together, we will navigate this transition and build a robust future for Uganda’s coffee industry.”

The Minister’s message was clear: the government is focused on maintaining continuity and supporting the future of Uganda’s coffee industry, urging all stakeholders to remain committed to best practices and sustainable growth.