With a combined population of 30 million people in the western region alone, and a bustling metropolis like Kinshasa accounting for nearly 20 million of those people, the DRC presents an attractive market for sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, food supply, and healthcare.

This was the reality brought to life during the 3rd trade mission to the DRC, which saw a convergence of Congolese, Kenyan, Ugandan, and Tanzanian entrepreneurs eager to explore opportunities and grow their businesses in the region. Held in Kinshasa, the mission brought together both private and public stakeholders to discuss the vast untapped potential of the Congolese market.

At the opening ceremony, Willy Mulamba, Managing Director of EquityBCDC, emphasized the significant growth opportunities within the DRC, noting its rich resources and expansive market. “DRC is a country rich in resources and opportunities, and we as Equity are committed to being the catalyst for growth in your investments into this market,” he remarked, underlining the role of EquityBCDC as a strategic partner in the mission.

EquityBCDC, a key player in the financial landscape of the DRC, is poised to drive investment through its diversified ownership structure. The company is majority-owned by Equity Group Holdings PLC (with a 65% stake), alongside the DRC government and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

This collaboration ensures a robust foundation for facilitating business growth and infrastructure development in the country. Mulamba further highlighted the vast regional network through which EquityBCDC delivers its services, with nearly 8,500 agents and 76 branches across the country, catering to a customer base of 2.4 million people. His goal, however, is to expand this reach to 30 million customers in line with the Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan.

As the capital city of the DRC, Kinshasa presents a wealth of investment opportunities, with its thriving manufacturing sector and dynamic logistics landscape. Timo Ntoto, Deputy Managing Director for the Western Region at EquityBCDC, explained that the city, which spans across the Bandundu and Bakongo regions, is a nexus of commercial activity. “Kinshasa is the administrative capital and offers vast opportunities for investors in manufacturing, logistics, and food supply,” Ntoto remarked.

He pointed out that the city’s population of 30 million requires constant food supply, making food distribution a thriving industry, while the bustling logistics sector is buoyed by key ports such as Matadi, Boma, and a new deep seaport under construction in Moanda. The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) trade sector is the leading focus, followed closely by manufacturing.

The trade mission also included a plenary session with Michel Maswapu, Director of Investments at the National Agency for the Promotion of Investments (ANAPI). Maswapu emphasized the importance of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as a primary focus for financial support, recognizing the sector’s pivotal role in employment.

“Financing MSMEs is necessary because they are the leading employers in the country,” Maswapu noted, adding that ANAPI’s advisory role helps investors navigate the complexities of the DRC’s business environment. The agency assists both domestic and foreign investors before, during, and after their investments, aiming to improve the overall business climate in the country.

AQ Hamza, Director of Trade Relations at Equity Group, encouraged attendees to leverage the bank’s extensive network to expand beyond the DRC. “We are not here just to usher you into the DRC. We are here to help you grow in other markets across Africa. We also want to encourage Congolese entrepreneurs to venture into the broader regional markets,” Hamza said.

With its strategic location, robust infrastructure, and supportive financial frameworks, the DRC is rapidly emerging as a critical investment destination in Africa. The 3rd trade mission to the DRC reaffirmed that with the right partnerships, the country’s growth potential is limitless. EquityBCDC continues to position itself as the key partner for investors looking to tap into the opportunities that the DRC offers, creating a dynamic environment where businesses can thrive and contribute to the broader economic prosperity of the region.