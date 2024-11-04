The Office of the NRM National Chairman (ONC) has reaffirmed its dedication to supporting skills-based education by pledging equipment to Hamms Secondary School in Katale, Seguku, Wakiso District.

The promise of support was announced by ONC Public Relations Officer, Mr Moses Kintu, representing ONC Manager Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo at the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday, November 03, 2024.

The event was held to honour students who completed vocational training in various disciplines, including tailoring, hairdressing, and carpentry, all under the Directorate of Industrial Training.

In his address, Mr Kintu emphasized the ONC’s commitment to empowering young people with practical skills that can improve their economic opportunities. “It is encouraging to see you embracing these valuable skills at such an early stage. The ONC is committed to supporting your growth by providing tools to enhance the hands-on experience in your program,” he said.

He pledged aligns with the ONC’s ongoing initiatives, which have provided communities across the country with equipment like sewing machines, hair dryers, and brick-laying machines, aiming to improve household incomes and uplift local economies.

The program, he said, is part of the Ministry of Education and Sports Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) for lower secondary curriculum that was introduced by the government in 2020 for skills development.

Beyond the promise of support, Mr Kintu offered words of guidance to the graduating students, advising them to adopt careful lifestyles and remain vigilant about the dangers of HIV.

Students entertained guests with music and skits. Mr Kintu purchased a music CD at Shs200k to support the copyrighted work.

The graduation ceremony was a proud moment for parents, teachers, and community members alike, celebrating the achievements of the students and the school’s commitment to vocational education.