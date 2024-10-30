Prime Minister of Uganda, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, delivered a keynote address today at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the potential of Africa’s youth and the significance of commercial diplomacy between Uganda and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The forum brought together government officials, diplomats, academics, and policymakers from the UAE and Africa.

Prime Minister Nabbanja is in the UAE to attend the 3rd Uganda-UAE Business Forum, taking place in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai this week. Her address was made at the invitation of Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan.

In her remarks, the Prime Minister emphasized Africa’s immense potential, driven largely by its youthful population, with a significant portion under the age of 25. “This young workforce can drive innovation and entrepreneurship, creating new markets and industries,” she stated. She also pointed out Africa’s abundant natural resources, including precious minerals and renewable energy sources, as well as vast arable land, which can enhance food security and stimulate economic development.

Reflecting on the Uganda-UAE relationship, Prime Minister Nabbanja noted that it has been rooted in economic and commercial diplomacy, underscoring the establishment of the Uganda Embassy in Abu Dhabi in 2009 and the Uganda Consulate in Dubai in 2022. “The UAE is now one of the leading investors in Uganda, with foreign direct investment (FDI) totaling US$ 3 billion across various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, healthcare, agribusiness, oil and gas, manufacturing, construction, real estate, and tourism,” she added.

In a bilateral meeting with Sheikh Shakhboot before her keynote address, Prime Minister Nabbanja highlighted the strong bonds of friendship between Uganda and the UAE, founded on mutual respect and shared interests. This close relationship is evidenced by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s three visits to the UAE in the past four years.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the UAE for its hospitality towards the 150,000-strong Ugandan diaspora community, further illustrating the deep ties between the two nations. Sheikh Shakhboot commended the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi, noting their hardworking, trustworthy, and peaceful nature, values that align with those of the UAE.

Additionally, Hon. Nabbanja held discussions with H.E. Rashed Alblooshi, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, where they explored opportunities for economic cooperation and potential FDI in the agricultural, mineral, and aviation sectors.

Accompanying the Prime Minister was Hon. John Mulimba, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Cooperation. He informed Alblooshi that the UAE is Uganda’s top export market in the Middle East and welcomed further investment from UAE companies.

Hon. Mulimba also thanked the UAE government for allowing Uganda Airlines to launch direct flights to Abu Dhabi and proposed a code-sharing agreement with Etihad Airways. He emphasized that Uganda Airlines, with its strong connections in Africa, could serve as a feeder for Etihad’s extensive international network. Furthermore, he requested the resumption of Etihad Airways flights to Entebbe, which were suspended in 2017 due to low demand, noting that the demographic has changed significantly, with approximately 30,000 Ugandans now living and working in Abu Dhabi.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by H.E. Zaake Kibedi, Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the UAE; Amb. Santa Mary Laker-Kinyera, Representative of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Margaret Kafeero, Head of Public Diplomacy.