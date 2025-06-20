In a significant milestone for Uganda’s growing reputation as a hub for international events, the country has won the bid to host the 11th UNESCO Africa Engineering Week and 9th Africa Engineering Conference from September 14–20, 2025, at the Speke Resort Convention Centre (SRCC) in Munyonyo, Kampala. This victory, announced by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and the Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers (UIPE), underscores Uganda’s rising prominence as a regional powerhouse for world-class conferences and innovation. CEO Magazine describes SRCC as “a masterpiece of architectural brilliance and engineering excellence,” perfectly suited to host this prestigious gathering of engineering professionals, academics, and industry leaders from across Africa and beyond.

The event, themed “Leveraging Engineering Innovations for Africa’s Transformation,” will focus on sustainable engineering solutions to address Africa’s development challenges. Hosted by UIPE, it will feature five days of insightful sessions, collaborative workshops, and networking opportunities, fostering knowledge exchange and innovation. According to the event’s official website, participants will engage with leading experts and thought leaders, tackling practical solutions for Africa’s unique challenges. The conference is expected to draw thousands, boosting Uganda’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, which is a key pillar of the country’s tourism strategy.

The economic impact of hosting this event is substantial. SRCC’s capacity to accommodate up to 19,000 attendees, with facilities like the Victoria Ballroom and 17 futuristic conference rooms, ensures a seamless experience for large-scale events. CEO Magazine notes that SRCC’s “curated events facilitate meaningful conversations, knowledge exchange, and networking opportunities,” attracting global thought leaders. The influx of international delegates will drive revenue for local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and transport services. With Uganda’s 2025/26 tourism budget of Shs 430 billion emphasizing MICE growth, this event will contribute to job creation and economic growth, as visitors often extend their stays to explore attractions like Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and the Nile River.

Beyond economics, the conference elevates Uganda's global standing. Hosting such a high-profile event aligns with the country's ambition to showcase its organizational capacity and natural beauty, often referred to as the "Pearl of Africa." The choice of SRCC, located on the shores of Lake Victoria, enhances the event's appeal, offering delegates a blend of professional engagement and scenic allure. Social media posts on X highlight the excitement, with users like @CEOEastAfrica calling it "a clear signal of the country's rising status."

Sustainability is also a focus, with SRCC’s eco-friendly practices, such as solar-powered lighting and local sourcing, aligning with the conference’s theme. This event will not only spotlight Uganda’s hospitality but also position it as a leader in fostering engineering innovation for Africa’s sustainable development, leaving a lasting legacy for its MICE sector and global reputation.

