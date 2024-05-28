On the official commemoration of it’s 60th year oof existence and operation in Uganda, dfcu Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Charles Mudiwa, noted that the Bank’s success over the last decades could be attributed to the long-standing confidence and support of its customers.

“Despite several phases of evolution, we remain the Bank of choice for our customers because we serve with integrity, offer personalised service, and positively contribute to the communities we serve,” Mudiwa noted in an official address on May 14th, dfcu’s official anniversary date.

The Bank has cemented this dedication to fostering meaningful connections with its clientele, announcing a series of dynamic customer engagements aimed at fortifying relationships and propelling business growth.

The engagements which started in Western Uganda, will be held countrywide, with emphasis on the districts where dfcu has physical presence.

Speaking at a customer dinner held at Hotel Triangle in Mbarara, Mudiwa noted that these engagements will incorporate a spectrum of activities designed to listen to customer feedback and to actively involve them in the evolution of dfcu’s products and services.

“At dfcu Bank, our customers are our partners. They have been for the last 60 years and will continue to be for the next phase of our journey. These engagements signify our unwavering commitment to placing our customers at the heart of everything we do,” Mudiwa noted.

He also pointed to the importance of collecting feedback in refining its services and products, especially in a digital age, where customers require instant solutions to a myriad of needs. By actively involving customers in the co-creation process, dfcu aims to stay ahead of market trends, anticipate evolving needs, and deliver unparalleled value.

The CEO and the Bank’s Executive team have toured a series of towns and cities across Western Uganda including Hoima, Masaka, Mbarara, Kisoro, Kabale, Lyantonde, Ibanda, Isingiro, Rushere, Ntungamo and Ishaka.

Over the next months, the team will embark on more trips around the country.