The convention that took place at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala recognized agents and unit managers across five distinguished categories: Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Each category showcased remarkable individuals who contributed significantly to the company’s success in 2023.

Diamond Excellence

Asiimwe Talent and Nakkazi Juliet led the Diamond Excellence category, each boasting an impressive score of 400,278,538m and 333,271,940m, respectively, across their two pension plans. They were followed closely by Kalungi Doreen, Nambalirwa Josephine Shiva, Namwanje Hasifah, Nalwoga Sylvia, Tumusiime Rashidah, and Bushemerere Shillah, all of whom demonstrated exceptional performance.

Gold Excellence

Tugumenawe Eron emerged as a standout in the Gold Excellence category, scoring 85,790,214m across two pension plans. Najjuko Prossy, Nakayiki Ivy, and Nakayenga Margaret also showcased remarkable performance, contributing significantly to the category’s success.

Silver Performance

In the Silver Performance category, Namuyonga Resty, Babirye Katrina, Mukyala Irene, Kikyonkyo Caroline, Nampiima Evelyn, Namutebi Sophia, and Sekyewa Fatuma demonstrated exemplary performance, each with unique contributions to the company’s achievements.

Bronze Category

The Bronze Category celebrated the efforts of Twebaze Eunice, Nakitto Teddy, Nassaka Agnes, Kayembe Muwada Ramadhan, Nankya Louise, Nanyonyi Molly, Nakibira Ruth, Lubega Paul, Namuyonga Lilian Kaaba, Matovu Ruthie, and Kwikiriza Joan, highlighting their dedication and hard work.

Star New Agent 2023

The convention also recognized the promising talents of new agents, with Kawuma Judith Vanessa, Nambeeko Doreen Isabella, Kasango Adonia, Among Sharon, and Apio Brenda showcasing exceptional persistence and commitment. Nyakwera Aidha also stood out for her impressive performance.

Message from Leadership

Dorcus Namara, Chief Operations Officer at Jubilee Insurance Uganda, expressed gratitude to all participants, acknowledging their role in delivering a successful 2023. She emphasized the importance of teamwork and encouraged continued dedication to achieve the targets set for 2024.

Amidst the jubilant atmosphere of the Jubilee Club Membership Annual Convention, the Executive Director Sumit Gaurav took the stage to address the gathered audience. With a commanding presence and a warm smile, he encapsulated the essence of gratitude and inspiration in his words.

“Esteemed colleagues, distinguished guests, and cherished members of the Jubilee family,” he began, his voice resonating with passion and sincerity. “Today, as we gather to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our top performers, we also pause to reflect on the journey that has brought us to this moment.”

His words carried a sense of reverence for the collective effort and dedication that had propelled the company to new heights in the past year. “It’s always inspiring when we have these gatherings and recognize excellence and hard work,” he continued, his eyes scanning the room, acknowledging the contributions of each individual present. “Each one of you is a testament to the values that define Jubilee Life Insurance Uganda – integrity, perseverance, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

As he spoke, the Executive Director’s words resonated with each member of the audience, instilling a sense of pride and purpose in their hearts. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the entire team for their unwavering commitment and dedication, acknowledging that their collective efforts had been instrumental in delivering a successful year for the company.

“But let us not rest on our laurels,” he urged, his voice brimming with conviction. “As we celebrate our achievements today, let us also look to the future with a renewed sense of determination and purpose. The targets we have set for 2024 are ambitious, but I have full confidence in each and every one of you to rise to the challenge.”

With a resounding applause filling the room, the Executive Director concluded his speech with a message of unity and optimism. “Together, as a team, there is no goal too lofty, no obstacle too insurmountable,” he declared. “Let us continue to work tirelessly, with passion and dedication, to surpass all expectations and write the next chapter of success for Jubilee Life Insurance Uganda.”

As the audience rose to their feet in a thunderous ovation, it was clear that the Executive Director’s words had struck a chord, igniting a flame of determination and ambition that would guide the company forward on its journey of growth and prosperity.

The convention concluded with a sense of achievement and motivation, setting the stage for continued success and growth in the insurance industry.