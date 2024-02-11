Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo has shed light on the persistent challenges facing the judicial sector, including limited budgetary provision, mounting case backlogs, and inadequate salaries for administrative and support staff.

Speaking at the inauguration of the New Law Year 2024 at the Judiciary Headquarters in Kampala, Justice Dollo acknowledged the positive strides made by the courts in impacting the lives of citizens. However, he lamented the failure of the government to fulfill its commitment to increase the budget for the Judiciary, as promised by the President.

Despite assurances to gradually raise the Judiciary’s budget to 800 billion shillings during the medium term, Justice Dollo revealed that the promised increment has not materialized. This shortfall, he emphasized, has impeded the realization of the Transformation Agenda and hampered the Judiciary’s effectiveness. He appealed to the government to honor its pledge, underscoring the importance of adequate funding in serving the Ugandan populace effectively.

Justice Dollo highlighted the imminent expiration of the Judiciary’s strategic plan in the fiscal year 2024/2025, coinciding with the end of his tenure as Chief Justice in January 2026. He urged the government to enhance the budget as promised in the remaining two financial years, enabling the comprehensive implementation of the transformation plan before his departure.

In addressing the surge in case registration, Justice Dollo noted the expansion of courts nationwide and intensified awareness programs, leading to a consistent rise in newly registered cases annually. He provided statistics indicating an increase from 198,829 to 241,591 newly registered cases in 2022, with a further rise to 269,595 in 2023. Although commendable progress has been made in reducing case backlogs, innovative strategies are required to manage the escalating demand for judicial services effectively.

Moreover, Justice Dollo advocated for salary increments for administrative and support staff, underscoring their pivotal role in the functioning of the judiciary. “While judicial officers have seen improvements in their salaries, administrative and support staff continue to grapple with meager pay, adversely affecting their livelihoods and morale. Addressing this wage disparity is crucial to enhancing overall efficiency and productivity within the judiciary.”

In conclusion, Chief Justice Owiny Dollo reiterated the Judiciary’s commitment to its mandate despite the prevailing challenges. He emphasized the importance of sustained government support and investment in order to uphold the rule of law and ensure equitable access to justice for all Ugandans.