In a bid to showcase the cultural richness and natural beauty of Bunyoro, the Hoima hospitality industry, spearheaded by Hotel Miika Eco Resort, is gearing up for an exciting tourism initiative. The resort, nestled in the heart of Bunyoro, is set to offer an immersive experience that combines local entertainment and unbeatable discounts to attract both locals and tourists.

As part of the tourism package, Miika Eco Resort Hotel has enlisted the talents of renowned musicians Myko Ouma and Joseph Sax to perform live on boxing day(26th dec) at the hotels gardens, creating an enchanting atmosphere for guests. This dynamic duo is expected to entertain not only the local community but also visitors from far and wide, adding a vibrant touch to the cultural experience.

To encourage tourism and make the experience accessible to a wider audience, Miika Eco Resort Hotel has taken a bold step by significantly reducing accommodation costs. Visitors can now enjoy a 50% discount on meals, making it an enticing opportunity for those seeking a memorable and budget-friendly getaway.

The management at Miika Eco Resort Hotel expressed their commitment to promoting the rich heritage of Bunyoro and believes that the fusion of local talent and discounted offerings will contribute to a thriving tourism sector in the region.

“We are excited to showcase the beauty of Bunyoro and provide an unforgettable experience for our guests. By incorporating live music and offering attractive discounts, we aim to not only boost tourism but also foster a deep appreciation for the cultural diversity of this region,” said Herbert Kaliisa, the Director of Strategy Business Development and Growth for Miika Eco Resort Hotel.

Local authorities and tourism boards have welcomed this initiative, recognizing the potential to stimulate economic growth in Bunyoro through increased tourism. The collaboration between Miika Eco Resort Hotel and acclaimed artists Myko Ouma and Joseph Sax is expected to draw attention to the unique offerings of Bunyoro, encouraging visitors to explore and appreciate the region’s rich history and natural wonders.

As the tourism season kicks off, all eyes are on Miika Eco Resort Hotel and its innovative approach to showcasing the beauty of Bunyoro. With live music, discounted accommodations, and delicious meals, the stage is set for a memorable experience that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on both locals and tourists alike.