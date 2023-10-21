Uganda Airlines triumphantly inaugurated its direct flight from Entebbe International Airport to the illustrious Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

This presents a significant leap that can only be described as a quantum leap in air connectivity, which shall forever be etched in the annals of aviation history.

What was once a marathon aerial odyssey spanning ten seemingly interminable hours has been distilled, nay, condensed to a mere three and a half hours, thanks to the audacious debut of Uganda Airlines in the heart of Nigeria.

Jennifer Bamuturaki, the indefatigable CEO of Uganda Airlines, announced with a flourish that this transcendent flight service shall grace the skies thrice a week, heralding an era of unparalleled expediency in travel.

With an almost prophetic prescience, she recounted her visit to Nigeria in the fabled October of 2022, boldly proclaiming the imminent arrival of Uganda Airlines.

Behold, in October of 2023, her words became corporeal truth, as the maiden flight to Lagos materialized, a feat accomplished in precisely three and a half hours. A feat, my dear reader, that saw the shearing of nearly fourteen arduous hours from Lagos to Entebbe, a transformation akin to an aerial sorcery.

Embarking on onward journeys to Mumbai and Dubai no longer entails an epic ten-hour saga. Merely three and a half hours to Entebbe, a swift hour in transit, and another four and a half hours to Dubai, or perhaps three and a half hours to Entebbe, a brief interlude, and a six-hour voyage to Mumbai.

The chasm betwixt Eastern and Western Africa has been bridged, an epochal feat that shall reverberate through time.

The Uganda High Commissioner to Nigeria, the venerable Ambassador Nelson Ocherger, radiated elation as he extolled the inaugural flight, heralding a veritable vista of boundless business opportunities unfurling before both nations.

He reverently acknowledged the reciprocity inherent in the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA), fervently awaiting the day when Nigerian carriers would embark on their own odyssey to Uganda.

But this, is not the pinnacle of this monumental epoch. Uganda, through the hallowed halls of the Uganda Civil Aviation Academy, has forged an indomitable alliance with the esteemed Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

Together, they shall sculpt Ugandan aviators, engineers, and aviation sages, in a harmonious symphony of technical mastery and camaraderie.

Ongoing endeavors to intertwine the sinews of the East African Civil Aviation Academy (EACAA), nestled in Soroti, Uganda, with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) are testament to the unyielding resolve to forge a united sky.

In the resounding words of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, the Ugandan Airline’s foray marks an epochal endeavor to mend the frayed fabric of West and East African airways.

With poignant lament, he mused on the absurdity of traversing the European expanse before uniting African brethren.

The very genesis of Uganda Airlines’ flight to Nigeria can be traced back to October 9th, 2002, a seminal moment when ministers of Civil Aviation from both nations breathed life into an Air Services Agreement, an agreement that finally saw the light of day on October 19th, 2023.

In a resounding crescendo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, thundered forth the clarion call for African aviation to spread its wings.

This, he affirmed, is the gateway to connecting the tapestry of African lives, to kindle the flames of inter-Africa trade, and to unfurl the aspirations of the illustrious 2063 Agenda.

With an impassioned plea, he beckoned Nigerian airlines to seize this veritable clarion call, to embark upon regional and continental flights, to breathe life into the vision crafted by the titans of Africa.

The stage is set, for a symphony of African skies, where the dreams of 1.37 billion souls shall take flight.