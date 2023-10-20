On Wednesday, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) – Mukono, Mr. Mike Ssegawa led a group of Kirangira Village Cooperative members to the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO)’s Mukono Zonal Agricultural and Development Institute (Muzardi) to learn about Urban farming.

Kirangira Cooperative members took interest in backyard gardens which address the need for vegetable dishes at home.

They also studied about rearing local poultry effectively to make the venture sustainable and profitable.

Dr Zawedde Barbara Mugwanya, the Director of the institute addressed the farmers and challenged them to use spaces around their homes efficiently, and stop spending on vegetables.

On his part, Mr. Ssegawa told the group that he wanted to see in the village members translating the lessons they learned from Muzardi into their households.

The Deputy RDC said he wants to see Kirangira village households engaged in one economic activity or the other, ranging from vegetable growing, poultry, piggery, dairy, fish farming or fruits.