By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

If you truly want to explore the beauty of the Pearl of Africa (Uganda) in it’s full dimension, the big 5, the primates and the mountains for the mountain slayers may be a catch.

But if you haven’t experienced the unmatched beauty, tranquility and serenity at Arra Fishing Lodge in the heart of Madi Land, there is a big missing link in your beautiful Ugandan travel and adventure puzzle or journal.

Perched in the beautiful West Nile Region of Uganda specifically in Adjumani District and best accessed through the Kampala Gulu highway then Gulu to Adjumani if you are moving by road, this place is one where memories that last a life time will be made.

For the high end visitors, a flight from Entebbe or Kajansi to Pakuba in Murchison falls National park and then connection by road or on Water through the River Nile is another way to get there or a direct flight to Adjumani airtstrip and then being picked up by road to Arra will get you there conveniently too.

Forget about the narrative that not much does take place in the greater Northern part of Uganda as it has long been demystified by the rapid development in the region’s two big cities that is Gulu and Lira to which you can add Arua if you are to include West Nile.

Even further in terms of first class tourism facilities, that narrative is fast being thrown to the wind with the emergence of Arra Fishing Lodge as one of the landmark tourism accommodation and adventure facilities alongside a number of others.

So feel free just like I did to take a bold step today, pack your bags and hit the road, hit the water or hit the airport and get going to Arra Fishing Lodge for that unforgettable once in a lifetime experience you will gladly narrate to your grand children in your old age.

What’s special about Arra?

As you descend down to this landmark located on the shores of the Albert Nile, it’s pathway or drive in is stradden with some beautiful rocks to marvel before you reach the Arch facing a small round about in what should be it’s upper parking lot.

As you descend from the vehicle or motorbike here and step into the arch to take steps down into Arra Fishing Lodge’s main reception, a beautiful glimpse of the shoreline straight through the aisle to the greens will catch your eyes and just then you will know you have officially become part of the Arra community.

The unique decorations hanging on the walls mainly made from recycled material and other locally generated materials add a touch of sophistication that the fine things of life like gold and silver may not bring out if you are looking for something authentically African.

Redesigned largely by the current owner, his appreciation for good architecture integrated with nature and home made materials like stone, recycled material and finely woven together grass thatch integrated with modern architecture and engineering principles is something one with a keen eye will not get enough of.

This together with the tranquility, the calmness of the water surrounding the Arra peninsula and the joyfully singing birds at the break of dawn and late night will not only leave you feeling fully rejuvenated while staying there but almost push you to book your next vacation at Arra Fishing Lodge as you say bye to this scenic beauty of a getaway.

Activities at Arra Fishing Lodge

Gifted with over 10 oxbow lakes surrounding this peninsula and the Albert Nile branch of the River Nile gently flowing through these lakes albeit distinctly visible with one’s eyes when taking a boat cruise, the calm waters and relaxation they provide will take your breath away alongside the beautiful scenery of the many overlapping hills and islands that surround the lakes and the Albert Nile in this place as it flows gently Northwards in South Sudan.

For bird watchers there is a lot to catch around the floating islands in the lakes surrounding this Peninsula with some rare species like the Shoebills spotted there often in the early mornings.

The Columbus monkeys and other animal species can also be spotted not only as you take the nature trails with in Arra Fishing Lodge’s enclosure but also as you sail round the islands and enjoy some community tourism moments with the locals on these islands who are largely involved in fishing an activity you can engage in too on one of the fine cruise boats at Arra if you enjoy sport fishing.

Other attractions that are accessible from Arra Fishing Lodge include Zoka Forest one of the largely intact natural forests in Uganda with some of its trees estimated to be over 1000 years old, it boasts among some of its rare plant species a natural coffee that does grow in the wild, rare flying squirrels and many primates to mention but a few.

The Dufile Fort for those who are into historical sites and their significance known to be the place Sir Gordon and Emin Pasha used as a forward base for their military, trading and conquest activities in the late 1800s. The rich archeological site also borders Dufile animal sanctuary with primates, water bergs, elephants etc all 30 minutes away from Arra Fishing Lodge by Boat.

The expansively rich Nimule National park in terms of size and variety of founa and flora alongside the hard gushing scenic Fulla water falls are some of the other breathtaking scenes you can catch both at Uganda’s border with South Sudan and inside South Sudan given the proximity of all these locations to Arra Fishing Lodge. Nimule park can easily be accessed by tourists with East African visas and passports via Elegu border just an hour away by boat or road.

All said and done, a visit to Arra Fishing Lodge will tick off well as one of those life time must do activities for any lover of travel, adventure, scenic getaways and the satisfaction that comes with conquering a new destination.

You can reach them online and make a reservation at www.penthouseinns.com or find them on their social media handles that is Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @ArraLodges.

Email: michaelkanaabi@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +256701133509