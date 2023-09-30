The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has launched an electrifying nationwide campaign, setting ablaze the path to glory through the heralded Insolvency Amendment Act 2022 and the gospel of business registration.

A seismic move that has sent shockwaves through the business realm, this campaign, a symphony of enlightenment and empowerment, has cast its net wide, targeting legal luminaries, policy architects, and the very architects of enterprise, all with the singular aim of fortifying, enlightening, and unleashing an era of boundless prosperity!

Thursday saw the heavens themselves bear witness as the URSB convened a conclave of titans, graced by none other than the Resplendent Judge of the Gulu Circuit, Justice George Okello.

He was flanked by the intrepid URSB Deputy Registrar Alex Anganya, the Maestro of Insolvency and Receivership, Robert Mugabe, and the Sentinel of Registration and Compliance, Allan Kakungulu.

The fabled Bomah Hotel in Gulu City played host, beckoning forth over 300 participants, eager to bask in the radiance of this epochal event.

With the eloquence of a sage, Justice Okello declared, “In the flourishing of businesses, all stand to reap the spoils of prosperity!” He thundered, revealing the government’s ambitious gambit: tax incentives as rare as a phoenix, including the valiant waiving of interests and tax grace periods, a veritable lifeboat amidst the tempestuous seas of COVID-19.

Alex Anganya, the beacon of URSB’s hopes, beseeched entrepreneurs to etch their legacies in ink, emphasizing that registration is the gateway to untold riches.

With the fervor of a prophet, he unveiled the government’s masterstroke: a mass business registration project, a bonanza worth over 200 billion shillings, destined to breathe new life into struggling, registered businesses.

But heed this, for it is a revelation of the highest order! Business registration is not the shackle of taxation, but the key to the kingdom of potential, a clarion call from Anganya to shatter the fetters of misconception.

The training, a veritable baptism into the sacred order of the Insolvency Practitioners’ Association, elevated legal luminaries to the echelons of immortality, a brotherhood of guardians poised to reshape the very foundations of commerce.

Allan Kakungulu, the herald of Registration and Compliance, announced a decree from the highest echelons: courses, mandatory training, a symphony of preparation for practitioners to wield the sword of insolvency with unrivaled mastery. The Insolvency Act 2022, a tome of transformation, heralds an era of advertisement before the final bow, an anthem prioritizing creditors, and a bounty of post-arrangement and post-administration financing, a cornucopia of provisions for the virtuosos of dissolution.

And amidst this maelstrom of revelation, a voice rang out, that of Samuel Odonga Otto, a lawyer and luminary in Pader district, whose exclamation echoed the sentiments of many: “This engagement is a revelation! The amendment’s potential was an undiscovered treasure!”

With this audacious campaign, URSB has ignited a conflagration of transformation, anointing businesses with the elixir of resilience and the beacon of knowledge, heralding an era where every entrepreneur ascends to the throne of boundless prosperity.