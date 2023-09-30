In a dramatic courtroom showdown, Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mary Gorreti Kitutu Kimono, fiercely pleaded for the Anti-Corruption court’s permission to embark on an international mission, facing opposition from the very government she serves.

Kitutu, flanked by her co-accused brother and faithful personal assistant, presented her case before Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga on Friday, leaving no stone unturned.

Her impassioned plea was eloquently articulated by her legal champion, Jude Byamukama, who emphasized Kitutu’s presumption of innocence, secured through bail granted by Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro.

He fervently argued that this cardinal principle should extend to her right to traverse borders, asserting her pivotal role as the Minister for Karamoja Affairs mandated to represent Uganda on a global stage.

Crucial documents disclosed that Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja herself had cleared Kitutu’s journey to London, United Kingdom, for a monumental event.

This 13-day endeavor marked the 10th anniversary of Inzu Yamasaba UK, a significant occasion that Kitutu insisted was intertwined with her official duties and national responsibilities.

Byamukama passionately contended that Kitutu’s unwavering dedication to every prior court hearing stood as a testament to her commitment to the ongoing trial. He stressed her role as the Woman MP for Manafwa, diligently serving her constituents alongside her spousal obligations.

However, the State, led by Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya, staunchly opposed Kitutu’s plea. Muwaganya raised concerns about potential complications in the trial’s proceedings and the rights of the other accused parties. He argued that Kitutu’s travels were discretionary and not a compelling necessity.

In a calculated move, Muwaganya underscored the hierarchy of court business, asserting that exceptions must be truly exceptional. He highlighted Kitutu’s previous silence on the matter and challenged the evidentiary basis for her request.

The judge set a fateful date, October 3, for the momentous ruling. Meanwhile, the criminal trial, marred by controversy over Kitutu’s alleged mistreatment in state custody, remained suspended in tense anticipation.

The prosecution’s claims reverberated through the courtroom, accusing Kitutu of diverting vital resources meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Program. The alleged misappropriation of 9,000 prepainted iron sheets cast a shadow over her tenure. Further allegations surfaced, pinning Kitutu and her aide, Joshua Abaho, for the unauthorized allocation of 5,500 iron sheets, exposing a web of intrigue and deceit.

Kitutu’s brother, Michael Naboya Kitutu, also faced the damning charge of receiving 100 pilfered iron sheets, a stark reminder of the tangled web woven by the accused.

As the courtroom saga unfolded, the fate of Minister Kitutu hung in the balance, her plea for international representation teetering on the edge of judgment.

The nation watched with bated breath as the wheels of justice ground forward, poised to determine the course of her future.