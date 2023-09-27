In an audacious bid to reshape Uganda’s economic landscape, the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) unveiled its grandiose plan to supercharge the nation’s entrepreneurial spirit.

With a gusto rivaling a charging rhino, the national business registry on Tuesday launched the “kiri easy, formalize today” campaign, a roaring battle cry for entrepreneurs and small business owners to surge into the formal sector.

The campaign, as spicy as a Ugandan hot pepper, seeks to forge a path towards simplicity in the registration process, crusading against the red tape that has long plagued aspiring entrepreneurs.

In a statement that echoed across the fertile plains, the URSB announced its intention to register a staggering additional 873,546 businesses by the 2026/27 fiscal year, leaving no stone unturned in their quest for economic metamorphosis.

Experts hailed the campaign as a beacon of hope, likening it to the golden ticket for businesses to step into a realm of legal sanctity, unlocking coveted access to financial services and fertile grounds for expansion.

Through this herculean endeavor, the URSB endeavors to empower small businesses, guiding them from the murky waters of informality into the luminescent realm of the formal sector.

Harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology, the “kiri easy” campaign beckons with open arms, promising an odyssey through registration as smooth as the Nile’s current.

Entrepreneurs are poised to receive an unprecedented level of support and guidance, ensuring a journey free from the usual bureaucratic quagmires.

With the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, at the helm, the campaign’s inauguration was nothing short of a tempest of ambition. His words echoed like thunder across the savannah, “This initiative… represents high expectations in our ongoing efforts to bolster economic growth, stimulate entrepreneurship, and enhance the ease of doing business in Uganda.”

Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi, thundered forth, declaring the initiative a resounding stride towards transforming Uganda into a pulsating nucleus of innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic prosperity.

The battle cry resonated within every entrepreneur, as they dared to dream of a Uganda that would lead the charge on the African stage.

Ambassador Francis K. Butagira, the unyielding Board Chairman, rallied the troops, emphasizing URSB’s unwavering commitment to spreading the gospel of business registration. The clarion call was clear: formalization is the beacon that will illuminate Uganda’s path to economic ascendancy.

In a final flourish, Registrar General Mercy K. Kainobwisho delivered the coup de grâce, declaring, “Formalization is a critical step towards building a thriving business ecosystem.” Her words lingered in the air, a resonant echo of the seismic shift unfolding on Ugandan soil.

With URSB leading the charge, nearly a million businesses stood poised to register their dreams, propelling the nation towards a future where entrepreneurship and prosperity would reign supreme. The clarion call had been sounded, and Uganda was ready to answer.