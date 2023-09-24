In a fervent declaration of dedication to progress and innovation, Uganda Baati, a stalwart in the construction industry, proudly announced its sponsorship of the eminent 29th Uganda International Trade Fair.

This grand event, orchestrated by the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA), is poised to unravel from the 3rd to the 10th of October, unfurling its spectacle at the UMA Show Grounds in Lugogo, Kampala.

The Uganda International Trade Fair stands tall as a beacon of economic vitality, a platform that beckons both local and international businesses to display their wares, strike invaluable alliances, and seed economic prosperity on Ugandan soil.

Macklean Kukundakwe, the astute Marketing Manager at Uganda Baati, exuded enthusiasm, declaring, “We are absolutely thrilled to announce our participation as a Silver Sponsor in the 29th #UgTradeFair23.”

Their partnership is not just a mere gesture; it is an audacious stride towards digital transformation. The company plans to unveil state-of-the-art digital technology, opening avenues for purchases without the need for a physical visit to their stores.

Attendees are in for an interactive treat, gaining a firsthand view of Uganda Baati’s revolutionary products, such as the remarkable Ultra Span, a warrior in the battle against deforestation.

This sponsorship is emblematic of Uganda Baati’s unwavering devotion to excellence, unwavering in its pursuit of quality and customer contentment.

Their array of building solutions is a testament to durability, aesthetics, and reliability, and has etched Uganda Baati as an unimpeachable name in the construction arena across East Africa.

At this trade fair, they aim to bridge the gap, establishing connections with industry magnates, conversing with customers, and showcasing an undying allegiance to superior products and services.

UMA Chairman Deo J.B Kayemba expressed, “An assortment of over 10 countries will come together to embrace manufacturing and trade efficiency through digital transformation and innovation.” His call resonates not just with established businesses, but particularly with the young, dynamic entrepreneurs of Uganda, urging them to partake in this transformative movement.

Through their sponsorship, Uganda Baati seeks to fuel the flames of growth in the manufacturing and trade sectors. Their booth will stand as a bastion of innovation, showcasing an exceptional array of roofing and steel products to an eclectic audience.

Uganda Baati stands tall, an indomitable force, ready to infuse vigor and vitality into the heart of Uganda’s industrial landscape, leaving an indelible mark on the 29th Uganda International Trade Fair. Their commitment is unwavering, their vision, resolute: to be at the vanguard of economic progress in the nation.